El Paso Symphony Orchestra’s 93rd season will celebrate symphonic music and its legendary composers including Mozart, Shostakovich, Richard Strauss, Debussy, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and John Williams.
The season, titled “Symphonic Superheroes,” will again bring the El Paso arts community together through various collaborations with El Paso Opera, El Paso Pro-Musica, and the University of Texas at El Paso Music Department and Choral Union.
The season begins Sept. 9 with its annual gala at 6:30 p.m. at the El Paso Country Club, followed by a collaboration with the El Paso Opera’s “Mozart in the Moonlight,” at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 16 at McKelligon Canyon.
The concert series opens at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-23 at the Plaza Theatre featuring pianist Dzmitry Ulasiuk performing Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 21.”
There will be a special event at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Plaza Theatre when the El Paso Symphony Orchestra, led by James O. Welsch, will perform John Williams’ music to “Star Wars: A New Hope.” The audience will be able to watch the movie on a 40-foot screen while hearing the EPSO perform the score live.
It’s a meeting of superheroes at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20-21 with the music of John Williams and Richard Strauss performed by the orchestra, conducted by Bohuslav Rattay.
The Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 concerts celebrate the sounds of the holidays, Broadway style, featuring the voices of the UTEP Choral Union and soprano Katie Travis. Travis is an award-winning singer/actor best known for playing Christine Daae in “The Phantom of The Opera” throughout North America.
The new year begins with the annual El Paso Pro-Musica collaboration and “Fantastic Classics,” featuring Debussy’s “La Mer” and Mendelssohn’s “Concerto for Violin and Piano,” featuring violinist Kurt Nikkanen and pianist Maria Asteriadou. The performances are at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 19-20.
On Feb. 16-17 at 7:30 p.m. Beethoven’s and Tchaikovsky’s 6th symphonies will be featured.
The Classical Concerts Series concludes on April 19-20 with music by Gershwin, Rachmaninoff, Debussy and Prokofiev in “Tone Poems in Concert.”
Season tickets and single tickets are available.
“Music through the Decades” Gala
Sept. 9, El Paso Country Club
6:30 p.m., cocktails; 7 p.m., dinner, music and dancing
Mozart in the Moonlight
Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.
McKelligon Canyon
El Paso Opera and the El Paso Symphony Orchestra perform a concert of arias and ensembles from throughout the canon of Mozart’s operas featuring singers
Brian Downen, Cherry Duke and Levi Hernandez.
Information: EPOpera.org
Heroic Beginnings,
Classical Concerts
Sept. 22-23, 7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre featuring conductor
Bohuslav Rattay and pianist Dzmitry Ulasiuk
“Star Wars: A New Hope” in Concert
Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., Plaza Theatre
The El Paso Symphony, led by James O. Welsch, will perform John
`Williams’ music to “Star Wars: A New Hope.” The film will be shown on a 40-foot screen. Information: epso.org or ticketmaster.com
Superheroes: John Williams meets Richard Strauss, Classical Concerts
Oct. 20-21, 7:30 p.m., Plaza Theatre
A Broadway Christmas, Classical Concerts
Dec. 1-2, 7:30 p.m., Plaza Theatre
Katie Travis, a soprano with UTEP’s Choral Union will perform
Fantastic Classics, Classical Concerts
Jan. 19-20, 2024, 7:30 p.m., Plaza Theatre
Concert features Rattay, Kurt Nikkanen on violin and Maria Asteriadou on piano
The Two Big 6s, Classical Concerts
Feb. 16-17, 7:30 p.m., Plaza Theatre
Rattay will conduct Beethoven Symphony No. 6 and Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6
Tone Poems, Classical Concerts
April 19-20, 7:30 p.m., Plaza Theatre
Features Rattay and Malcolm Liu on piano
