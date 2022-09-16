The El Paso Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-2023 season will bring the soothing sounds of 2022 Van Cliburn Gold Medalist, pianist Yunchan Lim, the magic of Harry Potter and the loud, raw, powerful electric music of Led Zepplin.
It all begins with Lin’s performance at the Plaza Theatre, Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. Both concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.
The 18-year-old Cliburn medalist is the youngest ever to win gold at the highly prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. He will not only woo local EPSO enthusiasts, but fans from as far away as his native Siheung, Korea, will also be in the house.
Led by EPSO’s widely praised music director and conductor, Bohuslav “Bo” Rattay, the season opener is not to be missed as the young guest pianist has already earned numerous accolades on the international piano scene and is widely regarded as a rare talent with prodigious skill.
Lim will also be hosted at the home of Charles Kohlhaas for a small recital in the memory of his wife, Judy Kohlhaas.
It is a tradition for longtime EPSO supporters to host guest artists at their home.
The event is at 11:30 a.m., Sept. 20, at 821 Rim Road
“I think this may be one of our best seasons yet,” said Debbie Hand, the chairman for the board of trustees at EPSO. “Bo is excited, the orchestra is excited, and our patrons are excited.”
Adding to an already spectacular start are two performances of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”
For the first time in El Paso, audiences will experience the El Paso Symphony performing John Williams’ music to the entire first film. The concert series is led by conductor James Welsch and will feature the iconic full-length film in tandem with the orchestra’s live performance of Williams’ magical score.
The first performance on Nov. 12 sold out in less than one hour; however, a 2 p.m. matinee was added for Nov. 13. Both shows are at the Plaza Theatre.
In February 2023, EPSO patrons have Windborne’s Music of Led Zeppelin to look forward to, which will feature widely acclaimed vocalist Randy Jackson.
The show promises an exciting orchestration of Led Zeppelin favorites as led by conductor Brent Havens, and sung by Jackson, formally of the hit ‘80s band Zebra.
The show’s dynamic blending of a full rock band with an entire orchestra is considered the first-ever classic rock symphony production that comes complete with rock lightening and even an electric violinist.
The Music of Led Zeppelin will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Plaza Theatre.
Other must-see performances include the UTEP Choral Union’s “All-Mozart” concert to the El Paso Symphony Youth Orchestra’s “Winter Concert,” and so much more. The El Paso Symphony longstanding 90-year tradition of captivating local audiences will undoubtedly prove to be better than ever this new season.
“I would like to invite everyone to join us for the oldest, continuously running orchestra in the state of Texas,” said Ruth Ellen Jacobson, executive director of EPSO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.