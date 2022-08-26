Bridging the gulf between rock ‘n’ roll and classical music, the El Paso Symphony Orchestra will perform The Music of Led Zeppelin at the Plaza Theatre on Feb. 24, 2023.
Amplified by a full rock band and accompanied by singer Randy Jackson, creator Brent Havens will guest conduct the ensemble as it captures Led Zeppelin’s “sheer blast and power,” riff for riff while churning out new musical colors.
The two-hour plus concert will feature 18 Zeppelin tunes, including “Stairway to Heaven,” “Heartbreaker,” “Black Dog,” and “Immigrant Song.”
“My concept for The Music of Led Zeppelin was to take the music as close to the originals as we could and then add some colors to enhance what Zep had done,” Havens said in a press release.
Delivering a note-for-note interpretation, vocalist Randy Jackson (lead singer of the rock band Zebra), shrieks brilliantly, acting as a window between the audience and reworked material.
“The music itself is one thing, but Jackson more than captures the spirit of legendary Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant,” Havens said.
The symphonic rock hybrid has been met with approval on both sides of the podium.
“When we first came on stage, the audience gave us polite, almost classical applause,” Havens said. “Then we hit the first note and they realized it was a rock show.”
The El Paso Symphony Orchestra first performed this show in August 2013.
“It was such a hit with the audience and musicians. Everyone had a blast and rocked out!” said Ruth Ellen Jacobson, EPSO executive director. Since then, EPSO has gone on to perform the music of Queen, the Eagles, Prince and more.
Tickets are on sale at the Plaza Theatre Box Office, www.epso.org, Ticketmaster, or by phone at 915-532-3776.
