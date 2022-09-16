El Paso Symphony celebrates 90th year Sep 16, 2022 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Debbie Hand, Arlene Carroll and Ruth Ellen Jacobson. Max and Erin Villaronga Randy and Janet Wechter, Shelly Mansfield and Bohuslav Rattay Sue Woo and Lisa Elbjorn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The El Paso Symphony celebrated its 90th anniversary with an “Emerald Affair” Sept. 10 at Grace Gardens. It is the longest continuously running symphony in Texas. More than 30 violins, painted by well-known artists, were auctioned at the event. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Symphony El Paso Violin Grace Gardens Anniversary Year Texas Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCouple brings love of movies Downtown; invests $100,000 to open art deco-style film cafeInside the El Paso district attorney dramaIron Maiden’s triumphant return to El PasoSENATE POLLS: Extremist Candidates Trail Democrats in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania; Rubio ...Investigators discover 760 gallons of hazardous liquid at El Paso businessChile farmers struggle; industry puts hope in new technologyEl Paso’s Elvis: Standing in the shadow of the KingThe Sandbox: El Paso’s go-to for sand volleyball, building community and sportEl Perro Grande: El Paso entrepreneur launches tequila brand$75 million film studio planned for Las Cruces ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedFar Northeast residential community backed by Paul Foster announces homebuilder lineup (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Ethan Houser carrying on family legacy El Paso Symphony’s new season is music to our ears Wine (s)Talks: Vic’s picks: El Paso’s very best wine lists El Paso Symphony celebrates 90th year Haggerty’s book takes a sideways look at the minors From runaway bulls, to disappearing baseballs to banana splits Duke Keith, Lou Romano celebrate milestones Tom Lea’s China Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard to be moved to mainland
