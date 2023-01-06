El Paso Sketchers

Members of the El Paso Sketchers are (first row standing) Oween Rath, Waynelyn Segotta, Jeanne Herderson, (second row sitting) Terry Holland Meyers, Willie Maasdork and Pam Sutton.

 Photos by Cosima Rangel

Ten years ago, a group of women took a UTEP Osher Lifelong Learning Institute class on using the right side of the brain to create art. They enjoyed each other and the class so much that they decided to keep their group going, creating El Paso Sketchers.

El Paso Sketchers

The El Paso Sketchers have been together for 10 years.
El Paso Sketchers

Waynelyn Segotta
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.