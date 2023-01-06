Ten years ago, a group of women took a UTEP Osher Lifelong Learning Institute class on using the right side of the brain to create art. They enjoyed each other and the class so much that they decided to keep their group going, creating El Paso Sketchers.
El Paso Sketchers ‘just do art'
- By Carol Viescas / El Paso Inc.
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Carol Viescas
Contributing Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- El Paso’s first Bubba’s 33 opens on Eastside
- Police: Suspect chewed off man's ear, face in Oregon attack
- Dave Berry's 2022 Year in Review
- El Paso leaders share 2022 achievements, top concerns for 2023
- El Paso housing market ‘positioned for growth’
- Helen of Troy layoffs hit El Paso workforce
- Texas Tech professors named to Forbes Health Advisory Board
- Questions remain after City Council votes to drop proposed arena site
- Coming in 2023: Water fee proposal, smart meters
- ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: A Couple Walks Off Tell All (RECAP)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Border Eats on Wheels: Casa Del Humo Food Truck
- El Paso Sketchers ‘just do art'
- First solo cruise was extraordinary and reaffirming
- Kappy's Corner: Hamlin’s injury conjures memories of Chuck Hughes
- Dodgers say Bauer 'no longer part of organization'
- Nevada gov admin touts education investment, but few details
- Judge scolds Trump lawyers, denies bid to toss fraud lawsuit
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Most Popular
Articles
- El Paso’s first Bubba’s 33 opens on Eastside
- Police: Suspect chewed off man's ear, face in Oregon attack
- Dave Berry's 2022 Year in Review
- El Paso leaders share 2022 achievements, top concerns for 2023
- El Paso housing market ‘positioned for growth’
- Helen of Troy layoffs hit El Paso workforce
- Texas Tech professors named to Forbes Health Advisory Board
- Questions remain after City Council votes to drop proposed arena site
- Coming in 2023: Water fee proposal, smart meters
- ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: A Couple Walks Off Tell All (RECAP)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Border Eats on Wheels: Casa Del Humo Food Truck
- El Paso Sketchers ‘just do art'
- First solo cruise was extraordinary and reaffirming
- Kappy's Corner: Hamlin’s injury conjures memories of Chuck Hughes
- Dodgers say Bauer 'no longer part of organization'
- Nevada gov admin touts education investment, but few details
- Judge scolds Trump lawyers, denies bid to toss fraud lawsuit
- Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.