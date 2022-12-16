From iconic murals to vast, desert landscapes, the Sun City is filled with many gems fit for your camera roll. Here are five photo ops you don’t want to miss:

CHUCO

The Chuco mural was made by artist Tino Ortega as part of his 3D balloon mural series. It pays homage to one of El Paso’s nicknames, El Chuco, and its fittingly located outside local souvenir shop Chuco Relic.
elpasogreetings

Created in 2016 at the Substation outdoor retail and dining village, the “Greetings from El Paso” postcard mural has since become a staple for locals and tourists alike. The piece is part of the “Greetings Tour,” a nationwide art project led by artist and photographer duo Victor Ving and Lisa Be
El Paso Strong

Created by spray paint artist Gabe Vasquez, “El Paso Strong” honors the victims of the 2019 El Paso shooting. After the tragic incident, the phrase El Paso Strong was embraced by the community and has inspired many creative works such as this one.
UTEP

The lhakhang is UTEP’s cultural jewel From Bhutan. The interior walls of the lhakhang present floor-to-ceiling examples of traditional Bhutanese paintings that focus on important themes relating to the roots of Bhutanese life and culture.
mural

El Paso’s most celebrated sports moment occurred in 1966, when Texas Western College – now the University of Texas at El Paso – won the national basketball championship. Texas Western became the first to start five African American players in a NCAA title game, beating Kentucky 72-65. The team was coached by Don “The Bear” Haskins, who led the Miners to 719 wins, 12 NCCA Tournament appearances and seven Western Athletic Conference championships from 1961-99. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer died in 2008.

 
