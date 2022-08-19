GriefCenterMain.tif

Laura Olague is the co-founder and executive director of the Children’s Grief Center of El Paso.

 Photo by Cosima Rangel

The four large quilts on the walls of the Children’s Grief Center of El Paso are a storybook, each square telling tales of profound sadness, emptiness and despair.

GriefCenter3.jpg

Games designed to help children deal with the loss of a loved one are used at the grief center. The telephone is used for younger children to talk to a parent or loved one they have lost.
GriefCenter4.jpg

This square pays tribute to a boy’s father.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.