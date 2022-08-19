Bud Sanders is sitting at a wooden picnic table at the Charcoaler Drive-In Restaurant on North Mesa while the sun begins to set, and the sky gears up to cry.
While the Charcoaler’s motto is “Rockin’ your world since 1961,” Sanders has been rockin’ practically the same amount of time, having been born nine years prior to the Charcoaler’s debut.
For the past five-plus decades, Sanders has been El Paso’s premiere Elvis impersonator, though he politely says he prefers to be called an “ETA” – “Elvis Tribute Artist.”
On the week of the 45th anniversary of the King of Rock’n’Roll’s death - Aug. 16, 1977 – Sanders discussed Baz Luhrmann’s bombastic biopic “Elvis,” his close “run-ins” with Elvis and why he continues to pay tribute to the King.
Don’t be Cruel
“No one can truly impersonate Elvis,” Sanders said with a chuckle, his jet-black sideburns and ‘ELVIS’ belt buckle visible from a mile away. “The true ones are paying tribute.”
Sanders was able to see Elvis perform on two occasions in El Paso. He was front row center for Elvis’ second appearance at the El Paso County Coliseum in November 1972 and he was in the sixth row when Elvis graced the Civic Center in June 1976 – just over a year before Elvis’ passing.
The first time Elvis appeared at the coliseum was in 1958, before Sanders was born.
While Sanders’ origins as an Elvis tribute artist are well documented – his first-time singing Elvis’ songs was in 1972 on stage at a bar called Los Mangos in Juárez.
Sanders began performing more and more on both sides of the border, doing small rock ‘n’ roll sets with local bands, but did not get the idea to commit to a full Elvis tribute until 1977.
“I said to the band, ‘you know what I’d like to do? If you guys can work on some songs other than what we’ve already done, I’d like to come up with some kind of costume. We’ve got live recordings like ‘Aloha from Hawaii,’ and I’d like to do some kind of tribute show,’” he said.
On a hot August afternoon during rehearsals, Sanders received a surprise call from a bandmate.
“It was a Tuesday,” Sanders said solemnly. “He gave me the news that Elvis had passed away. I turned on the TV. Back then the quickest way to find out. They had that teleprompter news, and here it comes across the screen: Elvis Presley Passes Away in Memphis.”
Sanders remains silent for a moment.
“Three days later, on Friday, Aug. 19, we were at this bar that we played at in the Northeast off Hercules, and we did the show,” Sanders said with an obvious weight from the memory. “I’ve been doing it ever since.”
The following year, Elvis’ personal secretary Becky Yancey released a book, “My Life with Elvis,” that listed the burgeoning group of Elvis tribute artists throughout the country, and Sanders’ name was among them.
“I don’t know (how she found out) but I asked her before she passed away and she said she didn’t remember.” Sanders said. “You don’t know the rush of how it felt that someone outside of town knew about me, let alone Elvis’ secretary.”
Given Sanders’ extraordinary devotion to the King and recognition by his entourage, the question remains - did Bud Sanders ever meet Elvis in-person?
Sanders sighs and lifts his head.
“They were staying at the Airport Hilton,” he said, referring to Elvis’ visit in 1972. “Before the show, my friend and I were talking to J.D. Sumner and The Stamps (Elvis’ male backup vocalists), James Burton (guitarist) and his whole TCB band. I talked to The Sweet Inspirations (Elvis’ female backing vocalists), and I even talked to Elvis’ dad Vernon.”
While Sanders talks at length about his incredible interactions, his own attempts to meet Elvia seem to be somewhat of a sore spot.
“When I asked if I could meet Elvis, his dad said, ‘You’ve got to talk to Joe Esposito (road manager)’,” Sanders said. “Joe wasn’t as friendly. He said, ‘Hang around, if Elvis comes out, we’ll see what we can do.’ Elvis never came out. There wasn’t a crowd of 25-50 people there, it was just me and my friend. I figured, what’s the harm? ‘Hello, that was a great show. I love you so much.’ So, I never met Elvis, but not for lack of trying.”
Sanders successfully met other music icons in the ’70s. He painted large portraits and would get in touch with management to deliver them to artists such as Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins and Freddy Fender.
Sanders has photos of himself with the artists holding his paintings.
When Elvis returned in 1976, Sanders made a similar painting and gave it to a security guard who took it backstage.
“I should have just gone up to the stage and handed it to Elvis directly,” Sanders said, the regret still palpable.
From the look on Sanders’ face, it seems to continue to bother him that his attempts to meet the King were unsuccessful.
Years later, Sanders was watching the documentary, “Elvis Presley’s Memphis,” when he noticed a familiar sight.
“They were showing this warehouse filled with gifts people had given to Elvis,” Sanders said. “And in one shot, I could see my painting sticking out.”
Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis”
The 2022 release of “Elvis” has initiated a slew of resurgent interest in Elvis’ life and music, particularly among a younger, more internet-bound generation.
Sanders said he enjoyed the film.
“I liked it,” Sanders said. “I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen, and the end got me. I’m sitting there in the theater, and I cried – I wasn’t expecting it. I honestly think Austin Butler deserves an Oscar for that performance.”
Tuesday marked the 45th anniversary of Elvis’ death, but the King of Rock’n’Roll still rules.
Released to several streaming services last week, “Elvis” is No. 1 at Vudu as well as on iTunes and Google Play.
In the theaters, it has grossed $134 million and holds at No. 9.
“Elvis” will likely debut on HBO Max in September.
Doncha’ Think It’s Time
Despite his gushing and lifelong devotion to Elvis, Sanders said it’s time for him to hang up his jumpsuits.
“I put my jumpsuits away in 2020,” he said. “I did three shows and then COVID kicked in and I thought, ‘I’m getting older, maybe it’s time.’ Within the past few weeks, I got talked into putting the outfits back on for a party.”
Though nothing has been finalized, Sanders said he’s entertaining the idea of doing a large farewell show.
Before he makes any formal announcement, he wants to be sure.
“I don’t want to be like Cher going on her third farewell tour,” he said with a laugh.
It’s no secret that Sanders is a walking Elvis encyclopedic, and his love for Elvis is endless.
That boundless love suggests one final question - Does Bud Sanders have a favorite Elvis song?
“My favorite song to sing live is ‘Suspicious Minds,’ but my favorite Elvis song period,” he pauses, takes a deep breath, and looks off to the setting sun, searching for an answer. “It’s whichever one I’m listening to at the moment.”
