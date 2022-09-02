Yvette Yates Redick is a proud El Pasoan, a self-described “bordertown girl.”
The El Paso/Juárez native is also co-producer of the Netflix original movie “Day Shift.”
Since its release on Aug. 12, “Day Shift” has been the third most-watched movie in August.
“I was the first one to read it,” said Redick who runs Impossible Dream Entertainment with her husband Shaun Redick. “I talked to Shaun and told him we needed to work on it; there was something special about it. He read it the same day and we made a deal on it and started to develop it.”
“Day Shift” tells the story of a Los Angeles vampire hunter Bud Jablonski (Jaime Foxx) who has a week to come up with cash to pay for his 8-year-old daughter’s (Zion Broadnax) tuition and braces.
The movie also stars Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, Karla Souza, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Meagan Good, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, Eric Lange and Oliver Masucci.
It was the directorial debut of action stunt coordinator J.J. Perry.
“We all worked together and shaped it,” Redick said. “This is one of the projects we pitched to Netflix and right away, this is the one that they wanted.”
Impossible Dream Entertainment movies have received 12 Oscar nominations, including the critically acclaimed “Blackkklansman” and “Get Out.”
The El Pasoan’s path to filmmaking is an unusual one.
After graduating from Coronado High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in physiological science from UCLA. But deep inside, she had a yearning to act.
“I know it wasn’t your regular path to filmmaking,” she said, then laughed. “I was so focused on the sciences for so many years. I still do love the sciences, but acting and filmmaking just grew on me, and it never stopped.”
Redick’s Hollywood journey began with working for a production company that dealt mostly with developing comedy specials.
“Comedians work so hard on their craft,” she said. “It’s something I find very inspirational because it’s just them and a microphone. There’s something very special about that.”
That experience segued into acting.
Her first female lead role was in the action film “El Gringo.” She was in the comedy ensemble “Without Men” and an action thriller, “In the Blood.”
“It’s something special to be able to bring a character to life, there’s no other feeling like it,” she said.
Growing up on the border has given Redick a unique perspective on filmmaking.
“It always reminds me that whatever we do, it has an impact on a community,” she said. “How people are portrayed, how stories are being told, it all has a trickle-down effect of how we are seen and how we are treated. Being a part of that community is something that I keep in mind when I am reading a project or going to work on a project. When I’m working on a project that deals with the Latino community or the border community, I wonder how the community will feel, how will it affect them.”
Redick said the struggle for more minority representation in movies and television remains a concern.
“I see and I hear that a lot,” she said. “We need people in positions to make those decisions in the studios, networks and agencies. We’re seeing a little more representation but we have to continue to push forward to create opportunities for all people of color. It’s really important to feel that you are being seen on screen.”
Redick is happy working with her husband and producing partner, telling people’s stories, and creating opportunities.
“We named the company Impossible Dream Entertainment because that’s exactly what we want to be doing, attaining the impossible dream and going for it no matter what,” she said. “No matter how many “no’s,” how many doors close, one will open and it’s going to be the right one.”
