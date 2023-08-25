Molly

Former El Pasoan Molly Dery has created a luxury clothing line called Molyan.

 Photos provided by Molyan

Fashion design and nursing may not seem like a logical combination, but for former El Pasoan Molly Dery, it makes perfect sense.

Molyan

Austin-based Molly Dery's Molyan chain-stitched coats were inspired by far West Texas mountain sunrises and sunsets in El Paso where she grew up.
coats

Dery will be in El Paso Nov. 10 and 11 at Paradigm Texas.
