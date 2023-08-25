Fashion design and nursing may not seem like a logical combination, but for former El Pasoan Molly Dery, it makes perfect sense.
Her luxury clothing line, Molyan, nurtures her love of self-expression.
“Being a nurse anesthetist is very black and white,” Dery said. “It’s serious. There are no mess-ups. Every day of work is the biggest day of someone else’s life. It’s a big responsibility on you. I’ve been doing this for 13 years. I have a creative side and I wanted to explore it.”
For Dery, who has her master’s from Duke, that creative expression highlights her love of El Paso.
“I’m inspired by the Southwest – the sunsets, the desert evening rains, the vibrant culture, the colors of houses,” she said.
The name of the company also reflects her heritage.
Molyan is actually her first name, and that of her great-great-great grandmother, who was a full-blooded Comanche.
Dery said she has always been drawn to apparel and textiles.
“This started off as a passion project,” she said. “I had this image in my head. I sketched it out and decided to see if traditional chain stitch would create what I was looking for.”
Chain stitching is similar to embroidery, she said, but creates a thicker, more three-dimensional image.
The result is what Dery describes as a jacket that’s a short coat meeting a blazer.
All the work is made to order and hand-done by women in Texas. She did a “beta” version of the jacket she wore around Austin and immediately garnered a lot of interest.
The line officially launched in February.
Dery describes the jacket as “a great piece to take on a trip. You can wear it outdoors. You can wear it at night for dress up.”
One of her favorites is a jacket with all terra cotta colors.
“It is symbolic of El Paso sunsets, of driving Interstate 10 by UTEP with all the houses across the border,” she said. “Mexican influence and culture trickles over into El Paso. We have such a symbiotic relationship with the border. I value that.”
Huide Devore, editorial stylist for the Molyan brand, said fashion gets a bad rap for being serious.
With Molyan’s designs, she tries to create an upbeat story around the person wearing the jacket. “It’s for someone fun, whimsical, who appreciates quality, yet likes something quirky and offbeat,” Devore said.
Because the women’s jackets have been so successful, Dery plans on adding men’s chore coat to her line. It will be similar to a denim jacket, but with pockets in front.
“It will be similar to the female but shorter with a more masculine feel,” Dery said. “I hope to treat both as unisex pieces.”
The brand will be at Trans Pecos Festival of Music and Love Sept. 28-Oct. 1, and in El Paso at the holiday open house at Paradigm Texas, 2719 N. Stanton, on Nov. 10-11.
Even though Austin is now her home, she visits family and friends here often, adding, “I would move back to El Paso in a heartbeat. El Paso creates an amazing place for children to grow up and feel sense of community. I am El Paso’s biggest fan and always will be.”
