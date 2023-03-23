It’s big news. Preservation Texas, the private, nonprofit organization that focuses on preserving and protecting the state’s history, will open an office in El Paso by the end of the year. The office will cover nine counties west of the Pecos River, with an emphasis on El Paso, and is supported by a $300,000 grant from El Paso County.
El Paso History Radio Show: Preserving Texas history
- By El Paso Inc. staff
