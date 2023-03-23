Evan Thompson

Evan Thompson is executive director of Preservation Texas

 Photo provided by Preservation Texas

It’s big news. Preservation Texas, the private, nonprofit organization that focuses on preserving and protecting the state’s history, will open an office in El Paso by the end of the year. The office will cover nine counties west of the Pecos River, with an emphasis on El Paso, and is supported by a $300,000 grant from El Paso County. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.