B-36 Bomber

The wreckage of a B-36 Bomber in the Franklin Mountains.

 Photo provided by onlyinyourstate.com

El Paso’s Franklin Mountains are majestic, treacherous and sometimes, deadly. In December 1953, a B-36 Bomber heading to Biggs Airfield could not see the runway, and crashed into the mountains. That’s just one crash that has taken lives in the Franklins.

