El Paso’s Franklin Mountains are majestic, treacherous and sometimes, deadly. In December 1953, a B-36 Bomber heading to Biggs Airfield could not see the runway, and crashed into the mountains. That’s just one crash that has taken lives in the Franklins.
El Paso History Radio Show: Planes and mountains
El Paso Inc staff
