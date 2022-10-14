El Paso History Radio Show: Magoffin at night By El Paso Inc. staff Oct 14, 2022 Oct 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Magoffin Home lit by candles. Photo provided by Texas Historical Commission Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There’s a spooky moon in the sky, and Halloween is just around the corner.It’s time for a special night-time tour of the historic Magoffin Home to learn about the history of death and burial in El Paso and the pioneering Magoffin family.On the Oct. 22 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” host Andrew J. Polk talks with Danielle Brissette, the new site manager at the Magoffin Home, about the tour and Victorian death rituals. Tickets for the tour must be purchased in advance.The only radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM, online at ktsmradio.com, the iHeartRadio app, and streaming live on Facebook at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Magoffin Home Broadcasting Events Radio Show Telecommunications Ticket App Danielle Brissette Program El Paso Halloween Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesA very big building; TJX Companies distribution center in developmentConstruction begins on Central housing complexEl Paso heavy hitters back pay deals for student-athletesHow the Halloween pop-ups arrive every yearEl Paso Wine & Food Festival hits Downtown El PasoEl Paso County awards COVID stimulus funding to nonprofitsRiver Oaks welcomes El Paso attorney as general counselKVIA sales director promoted, new director namedReport: Fort Bliss major economic driverWay Out West Fest brings Jon Pardi and the honky tonk fiesta back to Downtown Images Videos CommentedState transportation plan includes $800 million for El Paso (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Tom Lea’s China comes to life in celebration Vic’s Picks: El Paso’s best restaurant wine lists YWCA El Paso del Norte Region to host annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Maynard tops list of Miners in NFL Young Artist Development Series kicks off El Paso History Radio Show: Magoffin at night Development banks pass climate goal, urged to help poor more Biden nominates 7 for US attorney, judge and marshal slots
