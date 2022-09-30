El Paso History Radio Show: Haunted UTEP By El Paso Inc. staff Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email UTEP’s campus Photo provided by UTEP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Maybe you’ve heard the tales – a long dead workman haunting an auditorium, strange shadows and supernatural entities roaming halls.They’re all part of UTEP’s haunted history.You can learn more about UTEP’s paranormal past on the annual Haunted Campus Tour later this month. On the Oct. 8 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” host Andrew J. Polk talks with Cris Martin about the Haunted Campus Tour, sponsored by the Student Alumni Association.The only radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon, Saturday, on News Talk 690 KTSM, online at ktsmradio.com, the iHeartRadio app, and streaming live on Facebook at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags El Paso History Radio Show Haunted Utep University Of Texas At El Paso El Paso Ghost Story Program App Radio Broadcasting Events Telecommunications El Paso Haunted Campus Tour Student Alumni Association Radio Show Workman Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesElectric bills are rising in El Paso. Here’s why.Yunchan Lim performs intimate piano recitalState transportation plan includes $800 million for El PasoWestcom retail conference showcases El PasoInside the El Paso district attorney dramaEl Paso tennis player part of Adidas’ inclusion initiativePlant will recycle El Paso’s water for drinkingTodd Bridges marries designer Bettijo B. HirschiPhotos: Westcom retail conference kicks off with receptionDA needs to address problems, not attack judges Images Videos CommentedState transportation plan includes $800 million for El Paso (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Chalk the Block returns to celebrate 15 years in the 915 Border Eats on Wheels: OnlyLegs915 Broadway El Paso has something for everyone Kappy's Corner: UTEP earns big non-conference win Experience Indian tradition, food and culture at the Downtown Festival of Chariots El Paso History Radio Show: Haunted UTEP Maryland court says mail-in ballot count can start Saturday Report: Kotek didn't violate workplace rules as Speaker
