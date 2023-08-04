He was an outlaw, gunfighter and self-taught attorney. He was John Wesley Hardin, a controversial character from El Paso’s days as the epicenter of the wild, wild West.
El Paso History Radio Show: Hardin’s demise
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- $1 million for Loretto: Rick and Ginger Francis make historic gift
- ‘AGT’ Contestant With No Legs Shares Inspiring Story (VIDEO)
- My first year as CEO of the El Paso Chamber
- Concert Review: An intimate evening with Jackson Browne
- Why DOJ took death penalty off table in Walmart mass shooting remains murky
- Q&A: Ed Escudero, chairman of the board, El Paso Electric
- Chilaquiles match the El Paso heat at new Westside spot
- Marissa Godinez joins Goldfarb Law Firm
- Michael J. Dipp Jr.
- Q&A: Command Sgt. Maj. James Light, senior enlisted advisor to the commanding general of Fort Bliss
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
- Tommy Gonzalez's pay as Midland city manager: $350,000 (2)
- “I am no longer the happy, innocent girl I was”: Victims' family members confront El Paso gunman in court (1)
- Dodging a water crisis: How a ‘day of reckoning’ helped El Paso plan for this day (1)
- Why DOJ took death penalty off table in Walmart mass shooting remains murky (1)
- $1 million for Loretto: Rick and Ginger Francis make historic gift (1)
Latest News
- Back to school four days a week, at least in the San Elizario School District!
- How do schools develop aspiring teachers? Pay them
- Kappy's Corner: How Dimel could earn $1 million this season
- El Paso History Radio Show: Hardin’s demise
- Texas man who threatened poll workers and Arizona officials is sentenced to 3 1/2 years
- NCLA Appeals EPA’s Lawless Stranglehold on Refrigeration Companies Amid Dangerous Heat Wave
- Actor Mark Margolis, murderous drug kingpin on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' dies at 83
- Black bear shot and killed by Montana man in his living room after break-in
Most Popular
Articles
- $1 million for Loretto: Rick and Ginger Francis make historic gift
- ‘AGT’ Contestant With No Legs Shares Inspiring Story (VIDEO)
- My first year as CEO of the El Paso Chamber
- Concert Review: An intimate evening with Jackson Browne
- Why DOJ took death penalty off table in Walmart mass shooting remains murky
- Q&A: Ed Escudero, chairman of the board, El Paso Electric
- Chilaquiles match the El Paso heat at new Westside spot
- Marissa Godinez joins Goldfarb Law Firm
- Michael J. Dipp Jr.
- Q&A: Command Sgt. Maj. James Light, senior enlisted advisor to the commanding general of Fort Bliss
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
- Tommy Gonzalez's pay as Midland city manager: $350,000 (2)
- “I am no longer the happy, innocent girl I was”: Victims' family members confront El Paso gunman in court (1)
- Dodging a water crisis: How a ‘day of reckoning’ helped El Paso plan for this day (1)
- Why DOJ took death penalty off table in Walmart mass shooting remains murky (1)
- $1 million for Loretto: Rick and Ginger Francis make historic gift (1)
Latest News
- Back to school four days a week, at least in the San Elizario School District!
- How do schools develop aspiring teachers? Pay them
- Kappy's Corner: How Dimel could earn $1 million this season
- El Paso History Radio Show: Hardin’s demise
- Texas man who threatened poll workers and Arizona officials is sentenced to 3 1/2 years
- NCLA Appeals EPA’s Lawless Stranglehold on Refrigeration Companies Amid Dangerous Heat Wave
- Actor Mark Margolis, murderous drug kingpin on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' dies at 83
- Black bear shot and killed by Montana man in his living room after break-in
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.