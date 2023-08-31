Tom Lea

War correspondent Tom Lea and a B-25 in China, 1943.

 Photo provided by Tom Lea Institute

El Pasoan Tom Lea was an internationally renowned artist, author and war correspondent whose works were often grounded in the American Southwest, but also crisscrossed the globe.

