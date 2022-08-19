The four large quilts on the walls of the Children’s Grief Center of El Paso are a storybook, each square telling tales of profound sadness, emptiness and despair.
Often, those emotions turn to shock, numbness, guilt or regret.
They also serve as therapy for the children who create them.
“This is a way to help them heal,” said Laura Olague, the co-founder and executive director of the grief center. “When the kids come in, they stand in front of them and look at them. They want to see what stories other children have to tell. We tell them by doing this, a part of their loved one will forever remain at the Children’s Grief Center. This gives them comfort.”
One of the 80 squares pays tribute to a child’s father called, “Top 10 Gifts My Father Gave Me.” The list includes “my eyebrows,” “sense of humor,” “compassion” and “love.”
Another 7-year-old boy made a square with a large polka dotted yellow tie and suspenders in memory of his dad.
“He struggled with the loss,” Olague said. “He didn’t understand how his dad could die so young. He loved coming to the center, and he was finally able to work through his grief.”
Then there is the story of Adrian Esparza whose grandparents and cousin Michael Torres died within two months of each other when he 8 years old.
“My cousin was my father figure,” Esparza said. “I struggled with his death more than with my grandparents because my cousin was my superhero, he was my Superman. Everything he did, I looked up to him.”
Torres died in combat in Iraq.
It took Esparza a few years to process his grief. And now, 18 years later, he is volunteering at the center, helping other grieving children.
“I came back last year,” he said. “I’m a psychology major at UTEP and I realized I wanted to help kids. I get to interact with the pre-teens and the teens and help them understand the grieving process and how to get through it.”
The square Esparza made for his cousin is simple – a photo of Torres in uniform and words of admiration from an 8-year-old voice.
“When I see the square, it reminds me of how much I have progressed since the loss, and how much things have changed,” he said. “Not just my growth but everyone who was in my group at the time. I still talk to a few of them. I’ve seen the growth that all of us have had since our time at the center.”
Esparza, 26, is expected to graduate from UTEP in Fall 2023 and aspires to be a high school counselor.
“Since day one, when they ask you want you want to be in when you grow up, I would say a superhero,” he said. “Unfortunately, that’s impossible, but I always wanted to help people. The experience I had at the grief center has grown that passion for me and has made me realize that I am making the right decision. I am on the right path.”
Olague and Joanne Osburn founded the Children’s Grief Center in October 1995. Two years later, Osburn left for other opportunities, but Olague remained.
“We are a unique organization, no one does what we do,” Olague said. “We are focused on helping kids through the grieving process.We can impact their mental wellness now so later we are not treating them for depression or anxiety.”
The Childrens Grief Center is the only children’s bereavement center in the area.
“We are here to try to turn their lives around and give them hope,” she said. “It’s easy after a death to see yourself as a victim, that includes parents, too. We want to switch that around and frame it in a way where kids see themselves as survivors. We want them to succeed.”
Olague said she realized how valuable the grief center was to the community after the Aug. 3, 2019, shootings at Wal-Mart.
“A lot of people didn’t know where to take their kids, they didn’t know what to do,” she said. “Then COVID hit. I heard a report that said one and a half million kids were affected by depression and anxiety during COVID. But I think that number is much greater. I know that for our kids who have experienced a death, they all talked about the isolation they felt and the anxiety that impacted them even more after COVID.”
The center provides peer support group counseling for children and their parents or guardians.
The children are separated by four groups – the “littles” (5 to 8 years-old), “twiddles” (9 to 11), “middles” (12 to 14) and “teens” (15 to 19 years old).
Male and female adults are separated by gender.
“We use the support group model so kids are with other kids their own age,” Olague said. “We have some kids who are really struggling. When they sit with other kids their own age and they become friends, they don’t feel so alone anymore.”
A team of 12 volunteers – some who are counselors and social workers - provide support. Each volunteer is required to attend a two-day training session. Training sessions are provided three to four times a year. The next training session is Sept. 17.
“It takes a special person,” Olague said. “Whenever we have someone new join our group, we all share our personal stories, again. It’s a very emotional experience and sometimes they look at me with a sense of dread. If they don’t think they can bear witness to someone else’s painful story, then this might not be the right place for them.”
She said it gets easier with time.
“The more they tell their story, the easier it is to talk about their feelings, and they can remember things that they were blocking,” she said. “Once they are here, they realize they can make a difference in someone’s life. We are here to help changes lives.”
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 134
