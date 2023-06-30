Spaeder.jpeg

David Spaeder earned a medal in all eight events he competed in, including the triathlon and the 2023 Texas Police Athletic Federation Games.

 Photo provided by David Spaeder

Most 60-year-olds spend their time demanding neighborhood kids to stay off their lawns, or on the couch giving their TV remote a workout.

Spaeder2.jpeg

David Spaeder medaled in the 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter, 800-meter and the 1,500-meter runs.
