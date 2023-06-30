Most 60-year-olds spend their time demanding neighborhood kids to stay off their lawns, or on the couch giving their TV remote a workout.
But El Pasoan David Spaeder isn’t like most 60-year-olds.
Spaeder, a 16-year El Paso Fire Department firefighting veteran, had a stellar week competing in the recent Texas Police Games by earning a medal in the triathlon, 10k, bicycle road race, 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter, 800-meter and the 1,500-meter runs.
The 2023 Texas Police Athletic Federation Games, where law enforcement members and first responders from around the Southwest competed in 44 athletic events, took place in El Paso June 11-17.
Part of what motivates Spaeder to stay fit is definitely job-related.
“I’m fortunate to have the kind of job where I can actually workout at work,” he said. “Hopefully the need never comes up, but if I have to pull one of my co-workers out of trouble, or anyone else out of trouble, I need to be in shape enough to do it.”
Though he does participate in triathlons, Spaeder was surprised at how well he did in the running events.
“I try to stay in shape but I really hadn’t run track since I was in middle school,” he said. “I was just going to go for it and do the best I can. But more important than taking home any medals was the amount of fun I had meeting and making so many new friends.”
While being a firefighter automatically encourages Spaeder to work out and stay active, it’s not his only incentive.
“What really motivates me is that I don’t want to be someone who has to figure out what pills to take in the morning and what pills to take at night,” he said. “I want to be as healthy as I can for as long as I can.”
While these games have been going on around the state since 1977, they were a complete surprise to Spaeder.
“This was the first time I’ve ever competed in this event,” he said. “In fact, I didn’t even know there was such a thing. It was fun to compete with all my firefighter friends, and of course it wouldn’t be a true competition if we didn’t talk a little smack with the cops, but it is all in good fun and great competition.”
It had been over four decades since the games were held in El Paso, which was a monumental undertaking.
“The great thing about the Texas Police Games is that you can enter as many events as you want and kudos to David Spaeder for not just competing in as many as he did, but amazingly, winning six and medaling in eight of them,” said Beau Bagley, vice president of events and sports tourism at the El Paso Sports Commission. “In all, we had just under 1,400 participants, which is especially significant considering we were at 720 just five weeks before the start of the games.”
Bagley was the Texas Police Games coordinator, as well.
“The federation is happy, the sponsors are happy and I’m happy to report that these were the largest Texas Police Games in nearly 10 years,” Bagley said. “The president of the federation told me that El Paso had the best venues, the best tailgate, and the best hospitality they had ever received. Though it may have taken 42 years for the games to return to El Paso, it isn’t official yet, but talks are already in the works for a Police Games return to the Sun City in 2027.”
And Spaeder might be a participant in those games.
“When I started thinking about competing in triathlons and duathlons, I noticed that there was a man participating, he was 83 years old, and that motivated me to want to be like that guy,” he said. “A couple of years ago, I participated in a triathlon in Odessa and there was a guy in his late 70s competing who had been recovering from a stroke. You hear stories like that and they provide me with all the motivation I need.”
Spaeder plans to retire from the fire department in about four years but doesn’t want these Police Games to be his last.
“I believe the games will be in DeSoto, Texas, in 2024 and hopefully I can make it there next year,” he said. “I’m just amazed at all the time and work that went into these games, just so that we all can have fun. El Paso went above and beyond in hosting this event. I had a blast.”
