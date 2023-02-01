Lucky McKee is one lucky guy.
The El Paso filmmaker’s friend of nearly 30 years, “Knives Out” writer-director Rian Johnson, tapped McKee to direct an episode of his new streaming TV series “Poker Face.”
The episode, “Time of the Monkey,” debuts Thursday, Feb. 2 on Peacock.
“I had the time of my life,” McKee said of last summer’s 10-day shoot at Umbra Sound Stages in upstate New York, where he also shot the thriller “Old Man” a year earlier.
McKee described working with the show’s creative team as “unbelievable.”
“Poker Face” is a “howcatchem,” a weekly murder mystery, a la “Columbo” and “Murder She Wrote,” in which a murder occurs early in the episode and main character Charlie Cale (played by Natasha Lyonne of “Russian Doll”), who can tell when people are lying, must sift through the clues to solve the crime. Lyonne is joined by different guest stars each week, including Benjamin Bratt, Chloe Sevigny, Ellen Barkin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nick Nolte and Brandon Michael Hall.
The first four episodes debuted Jan. 26 to favorable reviews. The Hollywood Reporter called it “a mystery TV fan’s’ delight.” The other six episodes debut weekly on Thursdays.
“Poker Face” is the first TV venture for Johnson, known for box-office blockbusters “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Knives Out,” and its sequel “Glass Onion.” Johnson and McKee appeared in each other’s student films at the USC School of Cinematic Arts in the 1990s.
McKee appears briefly in Johnson’s “Evil Demon Golf Ball from Hell!!!!,” which is posted on Johnson’s website.
They’ve stayed in touch and were comparing notes a couple of years ago when “Poker Face” came up.
“He said that when it gets off the ground, ‘I want you to direct one of the episodes,’” McKee recalled. “I thought, that’s cool. I took it with a grain of salt, but at the beginning of last year, he made good on that.”
In “Time of the Monkey,” Charlie works in a retirement home where two aging hippies, played by Judith Light (“Who’s the Boss?”) and S. Epatha Merkerson (“Law & Order”), are up to no good.
“It was nerve wracking to meet people I grew up watching my whole life. They were just the loveliest people. We hit it off,” McKee said, adding that the two leads had never worked together. “They were like two little girls in middle school, hanging out, cracking jokes. It was such a positive, good vibe that permeated the whole production.”
McKee felt his job was to honor the “phenomenal” script by writers Wyatt Cain, Charlie Peppers, and Johnson. “My goal was to do everything I could to get every word on the pages (on film) in some form,” McKee said.
McKee is still reveling in the “Poker Face” experience, which included a star-studded premiere party for the show in Los Angeles and interviews with The Hollywood Reporter and The Daily Beast. He’s also caught snippets of the episode he directed in commercials promoting the series.
“More people have seen those shots than all of my movies combined,” McKee joked.
Edward Lucky McKee, 47, has worked as an independent director, writer, and producer of horror and suspense films for more than 20 years. His credits include low-budget cult favorites “May,” “Red,” “Woman,” “Kindred Spirits,” and last year’s “Old Man,” which is streaming on AMC+. McKee also curates the Plaza Classic Film Festival’s Local Flavor film showcase with writer-editor-animator and fellow USC alum Zach Passero.
The humble filmmaker’s first foray into television was in 2005, when he directed an episode of Showtime’s “Masters of Horror.” He credits his indie film experience for making this transition a smooth one.
“Shooting indie film is great preparation for TV. You work on fast schedules,” McKee said, adding that he’s opening to directing another episode if called. “I had an advantage in a way because I’ve been staying sharp doing indie films with not near the resources. To me, this was luxurious.”
Doug Pullen is the program director for the El Paso Community Foundation and its Plaza Classic Film Festival. He works with filmmakers Lucky McKee and Zach Passero on the film festival’s Local Flavor showcase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.