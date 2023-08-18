On Friday, Warner Bros. and DC Studios released “Blue Beetle,” the first movie to feature a live-action Latino superhero.
In the sci-fi/fantasy comic book, El Paso plays a major role in the lead character’s back story.
Jaime Reyes, the “Blue Beetle,” is an El Paso native with a strong sense of responsibility for his family and friends. He derives strength and courage from his family’s support, wanting what’s best for them. He is a regular kid from El Paso who loves his family and skateboarding.
The superhero film is different from the comic book.
In the movie, Reyes, played by Xolo Maridueña, lives in the futuristic beach town of Palmera City, complete with palm trees and neon-lined buildings – a far cry from the sun-kissed city smack in the middle of the Chihuahuan desert.
After graduating from college, he is selected to become a symbiotic host to the Scarab, an ancient alien biotechnological relic that grants him a powerful exoskeleton armor, turning him into the superhero Blue Beetle.
In order to learn more about Reyes’ background and the community the fictional character lives in, “Blue Beetle” director Ángel Manuel Soto and cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelsk visited El Paso last year.
“We showed them some El Paso landmarks,” said Valentin Sandoval, a local filmmaker and creative director of Power at the Pass, an “idea generation hub” geared toward multimedia content creation center using visual artists, filmmakers and podcasters.
“We have artists who have done art shows, podcaster, professors, music producer and painters,” Sandoval said. “Warner Brothers bought some artwork from us to be a part of Jaime Reyes’ home in the movie.”
On that visit, Soto was also introduced to El Paso artist Jesus “Cimi” Alvarado.
“We clicked right away,” Alvarado said. “We come from similar backgrounds, which made it easy for us to relate to each other. His politics are similar to mine. The Puerto Rican movement and the Chicano movement are very similar.”
Soto hired Alvarado to work on two murals for the film, one in Puerto Rico and another at Cinemark Tinseltown Las Palmas in East El Paso.
“The neighborhood in Puerto Rico where I painted the mural was in Santurce, which is a lot like Segundo Barrio,” Alvarado said. “I was there for a month and half. Ángel gave me a lot of liberty to do what I wanted to do.”
Alvarado said he respects how Soto put this film together using Latino actors and stage technicians.
“He gave so many opportunities to so many different people,” he said. “I hope people realize the opportunities the film brought not only to people in Puerto Rico and to Latinos, but to the people of El Paso because a lot of businesses have benefitted from it.”
Alvarado’s 50-by-40-foot mural can be seen on the left-hand side on the front walls of Tinseltown at 11855 Gateway Blvd. West.
“They wanted me to use my style, but it was really hard because I’m more of a Chicano artist,” he said. “We talked about Jaime Reyes’ superpowers and how that could connect with El Paso, so we immediately thought of the iconic star on the mountain, thinking, that’s where he gets his power from.”
Alvarado is happy Latino culture, with all its beauty, humor and complex family structure, is being embraced by Hollywood. He is especially proud of the empowerment element to the film where Latino children can see themselves on the screen.
“We are finally going to have a superhero who is Latino,” he said. “One of the major focuses of the film is familia and the importance of family. We need to continue to empower our kids through education, cultural education, making sure they know where they are from. Having a superhero who is Latino is a step in the right direction.”
It is something that was important to Soto, as well.
“I wanted this film, because it is the first time you see a character that is Latino on the paper, that his families are Latino, I really wanted to ground it on the experiences that form a lot of us,” Soto told Collider.com. “Like oftentimes in a lot of movies, our stories are told in the middle of the sentence, or in the middle of the paragraph, like, boom, gangster, boom, you came out of prison, boom. We never have a chance to tell our history of where we come from and the stuff that really does affect us.”
“Blue Beetle” features George Lopez as his father (Rudy Reyes), Harvey Guillén (Dr. Sanchez), Belissa Escobedo (Milagro Reyes), Bruna Marquezine (Jenny Kord), Damián Alcázar (Alberto Reyes) and Adriana Barraza (Nana).
Raoul Max Trujillo plays Conrad Carapax, and Susan Sarandon is Victoria Kord, Blue Beetle’s nemeses.
Luis Galindo, a local filmmaker and skateboard enthusiast, was able to attend a sneak peek of the film on Aug. 14.
“The movie was jammed packed with cultural references,” he said. “The food, the colors, the language, the sense of humor, the myth, the legends, you’ll find it all in the film. We’ve seen our culture portrayed the same way in cinema for more than 100 years, so to know that Warner Brothers gave Ángel creative freedom to do what he wanted to do with this movie was incredible.”
Galindo said he met Soto and Pogorzelski during last year’s tour of El Paso. They discussed how Galindo could help promote the film to the El Paso skateboarding community.
A few weeks later, Galindo was contacted by Warner Bros. to create a skateboarding team to showcase El Paso skaters and film a documentary.
“I picked a group of skateboarders that best represent El Paso and called them the ‘El Paso Blue Beetle Skateboarding Battalion,’” he said.
The short film can be seen at www.prplrm.com.
Although El Paso is only mentioned briefly in the movie when an El Paso Street sign is shown, Galindo said the film is important for the community.
“It’s important piece of cinema for Hispanic,” he said. “For some reason some Mexicans Americans are embarrassed by their heritage. Now they can be proud of who they are. They can be proud of their family and where they came from. They now have a voice in the universe.”
