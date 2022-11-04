El Paso County celebrates Veterans Capital of the U.S.A. By El Paso Inc. staff Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4, 2022 Updated 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Jessica Ramirez Photos by Cosima Rangel Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Williams, JesusPadilla and Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III Oscar Gomez, Judge Eduardo Gamboa, Nacho Ibarra and Julie Silva Bishop Mark Seitz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In its commitment to continue to honor and recognize veterans, El Paso County proclaimed El Paso as the Veterans Capital of the U.S.A. Hundreds of veterans and their family members attended a celebration in their own honor at the El Paso County Coliseum on Nov. 1 where County Judge Ricardo Samaniego read the proclamation. The county is also inviting the community to join Operation Green Light and show support for veterans by lighting their buildings and homes green from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags El Paso County Veteran Capital Building Industry El Paso County Community Veterans Capital Usa Veterans Capital Of Usa Celebration El Paso County Coliseum County Judge Ricardo Samaniego Operation Green Light Supporting Veterans Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLead prosecutor abruptly withdraws from Walmart shooting caseWhispers: Inside plans for The PavilionEl Paso Inc. launches Emerging Women of Impact, invests in the region’s high school studentsBack in the swing of things: Melendez prepares for 2023 seasonNew veterinarian brings some relief at city animal shelterJeweler first from El Paso to lead state trade groupTricks & Treats Halloween RoundupConcert Review: Puscifer was ludicrous, campy, and absolutely perfectGet your cosplay ready: El Paso’s AnimeFest Nov. 5AXCES Research opens its first El Paso clinic, expands access to clinical trials Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News US to fly supersonic bomber in show of force against NKorea Denver takes on San Antonio, seeks 4th straight home win Houston faces Minnesota on 5-game skid County proclaims El Paso as the Veterans Capital of the United States; Names U.S. Army veteran Dave Garcia ambassador Veterans Day celebrations and parades Healing through art: Soldier Art Workshops puts soldiers, veterans and families art on display Senior veterans ready to battle on the softball field Kappy's Corner: Saluting El Paso athletes who served our country
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.