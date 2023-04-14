The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame membership increased by eight when the class of 2023 was announced last week.
“Narrowing the selections down to just a few great athletes is so difficult, but we think we have a great class this year,” said Dr. Scott Stein, El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame president.
Stein, who was inducted himself in 2016, said all locals can take part in the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame.
“What a lot of people don’t know is that anybody in town can nominate any athlete, the only stipulation is that they would have had to have lived in El Paso for at least 10 years,” he said.
Posthumous
Leading this year’s class was the late Eddie Guerrero, a WWE champion who tragically passed away from acute heart failure in 2005 at the age of 38. Guerrero will be inducted into the El Paso Hall three years after his father Gory was selected in 2020.
Living Athlete
Evwella Munn, who is the first local female basketball player to play for the Texas Longhorns, graduated from Jefferson High in 1976 and still holds the El Paso record (male or female) of scoring 79 points in a high school game.
“I was elated because it’s something I hoped would eventually happen, because former coaches and players tried to get this going many, many years ago,” Munn said with a chuckle. “People have told me that this is way overdue, but I’m just so happy that my family and especially my 92-year-old mother are here to share this with me.”
Jeanette (Castro) Lawrence was a 4-time NCAA All-American in indoor and outdoor track and field at UTEP in 1997 and 1998, and a five-time 800-meter WAC champion.
“It’s really nice to be recognized for what I accomplished, it makes me very proud,” said Lawrence, who never intended to make El Paso her home.
“I’m originally from Chihuahua and back then I thought I’d run for UTEP and then return back home, but then I fell in love with El Paso and it’s been my home ever since.”
While at UTEP, Andress High graduate Dale Laverty was a three-time 400-meter intermediate hurdles outdoor champion in 1984-86, and a two-time NCAA track and field All-American in the 400-meter hurdles in 1985 and 1986.
Coach/Administration
Larry Vucan attended Eastwood High School before coaching baseball at Bel Air and Franklin. His career skyrocketed after leaving for Southlake Carroll where he’s won three of the last four Texas 6A baseball championships and was named the National High School Baseball Coach of the Year in 2022.
“I’m very grateful and humbled by this and I have so much respect for those who are already in the El Paso Hall of Fame, so this is quite an honor,” said Vucan. “I’ll definitely be at the Hall of Fame banquet to catch up with all my Eastwood buddies and all my El Paso friends and family.”
Pat O’Neill was a long-time administrator in the Clint, Socorro and Ysleta Independent School Districts and was head football coach for Hanks High School in mid 1980s for five years, guiding the Knights to three playoff berths and two district championships.
Officials
Charles Henning Miller has been a highly successful volleyball and basketball official for 49 years on the high school and collegiate level.
Media/Supporter of
Athletics
Rick Hernandez has been involved with the Greater El Paso Football Showcase since its inception in 1992 and is the founding member of the El Paso Football Coach’s Clinic.
“You just don’t think you’ll ever be chosen for something like this, it was certainly a pleasant surprise,” said Hernandez, the All-Star game’s executive director. “It’s been a great opportunity to be involved with the best of the best in football, cheerleading, bands, choir, dancers and ROTC.”
The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame wouldn’t be possible without the help of the El Paso Sports Commission, Stein said.
“We’re honored to be the title sponsor of the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame,” said Beau Bagley, the commission’s sports tourism director. “We are proud to be associated with such athletic excellence and honored to take part in helping exhibit those who have brought pride to our city’s sports.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.