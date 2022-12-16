lion mural

Portuguese artist Bordalo II spent several days in El Paso creating a 64-foot mountain lion mural using recycled trash. It is the west wall of the ONE San Jacinto building in Downtown El Paso.

 Photo by Cosima Rangel

Artur Bordalo always had a fondness for animals.

Chamizal

Chamizal National Memorial has three galleries showcasing the work of local painters and sculptors: the Los Paisanos, the Abrazos, and the Borderland gallery.
exhibitions

Hal Marcus Gallery focuses on local artistry and houses regular exhibitions.
garden

Artist Ho Baron stands in the middle of his sculpture garden at his Central El Paso home studio.
