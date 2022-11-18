In El Paso, shade, trees and grass are relatively rare and highly sought-after commodities.
Thankfully, there is a group of El Paso women with green thumbs who have made it their mission to bring greenery and beauty to our town, all while making a positive impact on the environment.
In fact, if you have ever had a family picnic at El Chamizal, hung a pinata from a branch at Album Park, or enjoyed a freshly picked peach from a community garden, it is likely that you have enjoyed the returns of an almost decade-long undertaking by El Dedon Verde Garden Club. El Dedon Verde means green thumb.
On Nov. 4, the organization had its annual observance of Arbor Day while also commemorating the 50th anniversary of its status as a national holiday.
In following the rich tradition spanning the 72-year existence of the club, members of El Dedon Verde observed the national holiday by planting a Mexican white oak tree at Crestmont Park in West El Paso.
The event aligns with the club’s mission statement, which among other things, calls for promoting planting and gardening, protecting native trees, and encouraging civic beauty.
Jan Silsby, club member and committee chair for this year’s event, was charged with choosing what type of tree was planted this year and where.
“I drive by the (Crestmont) park every day and there are very few trees and very little shade,” she said. “The Mexican oak will definitely provide that. Plus, the tree type is a tribute to the borderland’s deep Mexican roots.”
Silsby emphasized the meaning and benefits behind the celebration go far beyond the aesthetics.
She points out that while trees provide shade, improve the landscape, add curb appeal, and even increase property value, there are far greater benefits.
More importantly, trees help balance greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere, improve air quality, increase oxygen levels, and even help cool cities by as much as 10 degrees.
While Arbor Day may not get the fanfare of the more commercially viable holidays, it may very well be the most far reaching and impactful.
Arbor Day is celebrated all over the world and can trace its roots in America as far back as the late 1800s.
Altogether, millions of trees have been planted in observance of the holiday worldwide and the positive impact on the environment will likely be felt for generations to come.
As Julius Morton, the man who initially proposed the holiday said, “Other holidays repose upon the past; Arbor Day proposes for the future.”
Silsby said El Pasoans can get involved by planting a tree.
“You will be helping the environment while beautifying your property and maybe even setting the backdrop for your next cherished memory,” she said.
In the meantime, the next time you are enjoying the shade and towering beauty of a tree at a local park, know that it just may be one of the 72 trees that El Dedon Verde has gifted our great city.
For more information about El Dedon Verde Gardening Club, visit their website at eldedonverdegardenclub.org.
