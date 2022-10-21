Duke Keith El Paso Rhinos

El Paso sports media personality Duke Keith has called three of the four El Paso Rhinos championship games.

 Photo provided by Duke Keith

Since he was 9, local sports media personality Duke Keith knew what he wanted to do with his life.

Duke Keith El Paso Buzzard

Duke Keith in 1997, his first season broadcasting El Paso Buzzard games in the El Paso Coliseum.
Duke Keith

Duke Keith
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.