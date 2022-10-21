Since he was 9, local sports media personality Duke Keith knew what he wanted to do with his life.
And he’s gone on to do it in Hall of Fame fashion.
Keith, who serves as the director of creative services for Townsquare Media, is celebrating his 30th anniversary with the company.
His voice has been gracing El Paso’s airwaves for years as either a sports broadcaster, radio personality or in various voiceovers and commercials.
It’s easy to understand why Keith was drawn to the media profession, it’s literally in his blood.
“My dad (John Keith) was a sports reporter and a cartoonist for the local newspaper in Boulder, Colorado, where I was born,” Keith said. “We eventually settled in Norman, Oklahoma, where my dad took over the sports publicist job in 1969 from my grandfather (Harold Keith), who was at the University of Oklahoma for 39 years. Being around my dad and growing up within it is the main reason I got into the business.”
It didn’t take long for John Keith to get his son’s feet wet.
“I ran stats to all the reporters for my dad at the OU football press box at the age of 9,” Keith said. “So you can pretty much say my future was decided back then. Every once in a while, they would let me into those big production trucks at the OU football games and I just fell in love with all of it. I was hooked.”
There was one other factor that led Keith to being a media personality.
“I tried to play soccer in junior high and it was then that I realized that my best and most developed muscles are on my jawline,” he said with a laugh. “I decided that if I’m not going to play sports, I might as well talk about them.”
When Keith arrived in El Paso in 1990, he served as UTEP assistant media relations director under Eddie Mullins.
A couple years later he got the chance to join “the voice of the Miners” Jon Teicher on his SportsTalk radio show on KROD, now 600 ESPN.
Over the past three decades, Keith has broadcast UTEP football and women’s basketball, high school sports for Time Warner Cable, CBS College Sports, El Paso Buzzards and Rhinos hockey, Patriots and Locomotive soccer and even bowling.
Also, for 16 years he was a regular on the KLAQ Morning Show with Buzz Adams.
His expertise and longevity eventually led him to inducted to the El Paso Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
“I was very honored to be named to the El Paso Hall, but I didn’t think it was going to hit me the way it ended up hitting me on the day of the ceremony,” he said.
“It was emotional to see everyone there and to think of those responsible for helping me achieve whatever I have.”
When asked what some of his fondest memories in the business were, he had a lot to ponder through.
“As a broadcaster I believe it’s the first year I did the El Paso Buzzards’ games and they went on to win the championship,” he said. “I’ve also called three of the four El Paso Rhinos championship games. I think the one in 2018 was my favorite because the Rhinos scored the winning goal with about 2:30 to go in the game.”
Cory Herman, the former coach of the Rhinos, knows what Keith meant to his teams and his sport.
“Since our inaugural season in 2016, Duke has done play-by-play, public address announcing, DJing, emceeing and voiceovers for our team,” said Herman. “His talent has helped grow the sport of hockey in the Sun City. It’s been an honor working with Duke for all these years.”
Keith was also able to work alongside Vern Lundquist for CBS-TV.
“I was still in Albuquerque at the time and some first-round NCAA tournament games were being played at The Pit,” he said. “I was able to sit next to Vern during his play-by-play of those games. That was quite a learning experience.”
He had one more unforgettable memory that he shares with most of El Paso.
“One of my best experiences ever had nothing to do with me broadcasting the game,” he said. “I was in the building in Dayton, Ohio, working for UTEP in 1992, when the Miners beat the Kansas Jayhawks to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. It’s hard to top that one.”
As much as Keith enjoys doing sports broadcasting, he learned a long time ago that that alone wouldn’t be enough.
“When I started doing radio in El Paso, my general manager Brad Dubow pulled me aside and told me that the times were changing, the days of just being a disc jockey are done,” he said. “Brad said if I wanted a career, I had to be versatile. He said I had to be good at many things. And he was absolutely right.”
Dubow said Keith’s voice has made a huge impact on Townsquare, TSQ.
“Duke has gained national recognition for a BaconFest promotional commercial and being the voice of TSQ’s national show, Loudwire Nights,” Dubow said.
Dubow shared his favorite Keith memory.
“Duke was in California helping to ‘engineer’ a live KLAQ show in the rain; pouring rain,” he recalls. “As he hooked everything together, we all wondered if he was going to electrocute himself in the rain with the exposed wires and equipment. Somehow, Duke made it all work.”
Keith has truly become a jack-of-all-trades.
“As much as I love doing it, my main job has never been play-by-play. Even today I put together advertisements, shoot video for websites, voiceovers and more.”
Though he’s worked in many cities, his heart is in El Paso.
“I met my wife Mona here; all four of my children and one grandchild were born here,” he said. “El Paso means everything to me. I’m not originally from here, I didn’t grow up here, but some of my best friends in life, I made in El Paso. I love El Paso.”
For now, Keith will continue doing what he loves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.