Some milestones have a way of creeping up on you.
Saxophonist Dave Koz’s Christmas tours have been a tradition in El Paso and dozens of other cities for years.
But the affable band leader acknowledges that even he was surprised to learn that this year’s holiday tour is his 25th.
“It’s a little crazy. I can’t believe we’re here today — 25 years,” Koz said in a recent telephone interview from Los Angeles, hours before heading into his first tour rehearsal with guitarist Peter White, trumpeter Rick Braun, pianist Keiko Matsui, singer Rebecca Jade and his longtime touring band.
The 24-show Dave Koz and Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas tour opened Nov. 25 in Atlanta, ends Dec. 23 in Modesto, Calif. and includes a stop at El Paso’s Plaza Theatre at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.
It will be Koz’s 20th El Paso show in 23 years, most of them Christmas shows. All but three sold out.
But who’s counting?
“I know I’m the only one that really pays attention to these anniversaries. For most people, it’s just another year. For me, it’s like, wow, how did we get to 25,” he said. “It’s very special. I’m very grateful. It’s a great feeling to know that we’ve been able to go on this long and that people enjoy coming. That’s a huge thing for me.”
He’s also released a new album to coincide with the tour.
“Christmas Ballads” is the sax man’s eighth Kozmas, er, Christmas album. It is a romantic-glass-of-wine-by-the-fire affair produced by Philippe Saisse that features intimate versions of traditional favorites, such as “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Ave Maria” and “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” as well as a cover of John Lennon’s “Merry Xmas (War Is Over)” and a new original, “Wrapped Up in Your Smile.”
Koz joked that the first challenge was “finding 10 Christmas songs I’d never recorded before,” noting that Saisse “brought a beautiful romanticism to the music,” which is meant to invoke “that quiet, meaningful moment” after a Christmas party or social gathering.
The album reunites the original lineup from that first tour in 1997 and the first few that followed.
The plan was to do the same for this tour, which means no singer-guitarist Jonathan Butler, a crowd-pleaser to whom Koz often refers as his “brother from another mother,” this time around. Guitarist White, trumpeter Braun and pianist David Benoit made that first trek in ’97 and signed up for this one. Matsui stepped in for Benoit, who is in need of a kidney transplant.
“He’s doing OK, and I think he will get (the transplant), but he is not able to do a big tour,” Koz said, adding that Benoit will appear at some shows.
The show itself leans a little more heavily on nostalgia than usual for Koz, who’s known for reinventing the show every year. It includes songs from the “Christmas Ballads” album as well as trademarks of the various headliners, such as White’s version of “Silent Night,” Braun’s take on “Little Drummer Boy,” and Matsui’s elegant “Carol of the Bells.”
Koz, a Jewish gay man who has loved Christmas music since childhood, said he “couldn’t get away with” not playing “The Hanukkah Song.”
Koz always look forward to the El Paso stop, and not just because it’s their first city west of the Midwest.
“It’s not only getting warmer, but also in our reception there’s that feeling we get when we walk out onstage at the Plaza Theatre. It’s like no other. It’s very much like a homecoming,” he said.
Connie Paul has been promoting Koz shows in El Paso with her husband, Jim Paul, since the first one here in 1999. She’s not surprised by his popularity or his longevity in the specialized field of Christmas music.
“Everybody just loves him,” she said. “They say he puts them in the Christmas spirit. It’s just the timing. It starts our holiday season.”
Connie Paul Concerts will celebrate another anniversary on Dec. 13 — the 10th anniversary of the Dave Koz Music Scholarship Fund in the El Paso Community Foundation.
The Pauls created the fund, which awards $1,000 scholarships to high school and middle school students. This year, three scholarships will be handed out during the show’s intermission.
“I think it’s amazing the philanthropic gift the Pauls have given and continue to, and their commitment to younger musicians and keeping music alive in El Paso,” Koz said.
More restless spirit than homebody, Koz senses that this year’s Christmas tour marks some sort of turning point.
“Twenty-five years is a big milestone, but … this tour, if we do move it forward, I think will have a different texture and feeling,” said Koz, who is 60. “It’s a great time to revamp.”
He tours every summer and every holiday season, headlines his own sea cruises (2023’s cruise to Spain and Portugal is sold out) and finds time to work on his own and others’ projects.
This year’s highlights include shows with guitarist Corey Wong, with whom he recorded last year’s harder-edged instrumental album “A New Day,” opening shows for one of his heroes, Barry Manilow, and recording with another, Ringo Starr, which he likened to an “out of body experience.”
What he’s learned from them and others with whom he’s worked, such as Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson, are lessons he applies to his own career longevity.
“I try to learn the magic of what makes them tick. There really is a thread — they know who they are, they don’t rest on their laurels, they’re always pushing themselves. They are kind, generous, engaged and interested,” Koz said. “That’s my model for sticking around a long time.”
Doug Pullen is the program director for the El Paso Community Foundation and its Plaza Classic Film Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.