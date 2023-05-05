A standing-room only crowd of more than 600 people attended the annual Ysleta Independent School District Student Art Awards in April.
Now in its 23rd year, the showcase recognized 200 students for their creative works in numerous media, including drawing, painting, textile, sculpture, computer graphics and photography.
Friends and family, teachers and administrators gathered at the YISD Cultural Arts Center to support the young artists and cheer them on as they walked on stage to claim their first, second, and third-place medals. One student in each category also was awarded a Best of Show plaque.
“We received 853 entries this year,” said Samuel Garcia, visual arts instructional specialist and gallery curator. “The contest is an opportunity for us to celebrate our students’ hard work, and it also allows them to shine.”
Before the event, honorees knew they would be recognized but weren’t told what place they’d receive.
“I was very happy to be recognized for my clay sculpture, ‘Slug Ross,’” said Daleth Hinojos, a sixth grader at Eastwood Knolls International School. “My inspiration was Bob Ross because I hope to become a famous artist when I grow up, too.”
As Hinojos eagerly walked the gallery aisles looking for her piece, a blue nudibranch (an underwater slug) with a mustache, paint palette and paintbrush on its back, she found a first-place ribbon on it.
“We were so excited because we had no idea she had won first place,” said Graciela Hinojos, Daleth’s mother. “She worked very hard on this project. We couldn’t be more proud.”
Another first-place recipient, Demi Calderon, shared the enthusiasm.
The Eastwood High School senior chose her niece as the portrait subject and completed her painting using the batik method, a textile technique involving wax and fabric dying to create unique patterns.
“A lot of these were really good, so I was surprised that I won first,” she said. “I wasn’t confident with it at first but was very happy with the result. I learned that if you keep practicing your skills and try different things, you will improve and find what works better.”
Calderon took about four weeks to complete her painting.
“We worked on it during class time; we never took it home,” she said.
Teachers admired their student’s perseverance, saying the pieces were a culmination of a year’s worth of lectures and lessons that unlocked creativity and expressed freedom.
“Our district is very supportive of the arts and highlights students all year long,” said Javier Aguinaga, an art teacher at Hanks Middle School. “Opportunities like this, and the work of the many talented teachers and staff, help our students show their passion, express themselves, and find their voice.”
