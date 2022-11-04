Dave Garcia

Retired U.S. Army veteran Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dave Garcia served the country for 20 years.

 Photos Cosima Rangel

Retired U.S. Army veteran Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dave Garcia lives life by a simple motto – unity and strength.

U.S. Navy veteran Gerardo Sotelo

U.S. Navy veteran Gerardo Sotelo Pinales crossed the Bridge of the Americas, joining volunteers, advocates, veterans and family in El Paso.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.