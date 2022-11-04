Retired U.S. Army veteran Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dave Garcia lives life by a simple motto – unity and strength.
“Through unity, comes strength,” he said. “That’s what I worked on when I was Veteran of the Year and that’s what I’m going to do as an ambassador.”
County Judge Ricardo Samaniego proclaimed El Paso as the Veterans Capital of the U.S.A. on Monday and named Garcia, the 2021-2022 Veteran of the Year, as its first ambassador.
“We are grounding our claim to be the Veterans Capital of the U.S.A. based on our rich military history, continued partnership with Fort Bliss, social support partner network, and steadfast commitment to veterans and their families,” Samaniego said. “El Paso County has at least 46 landmarks significant to military history and our communities such as San Elizario have sacrificed so much to defend our country. El Paso deserves this honor.”
El Paso is ranked No. 7 in best cities for veterans in a nationwide study by Veterans United Home Loans.
The study compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key dimensions: economic wellness, employment, availability of Veteran Affairs benefits and quality of life for veterans.
Garcia, who retired after 20 years of service in 1995, said his objective is to work with other veteran ambassadors to raise awareness of the many issues concerning veterans including homelessness, receiving proper health care, and helping to return deported veterans living in Juárez back to the United States.
“Those brother over there have done a lot and are waiting to cross over,” he said. “Regardless of what has happened to them, they are still our brothers. They have discharges just like us and they are entitled to the benefits we have. The only thing is our consulate can’t help them. They qualify for VA benefits, but they have to pay for the treatment of services connected to their disability out of pocket. That’s shameful.”
Garcia is a Desert Storm and Desert Shield veteran, who served in the 24th Infantry Division.
He was happy U.S. Navy veteran Gerardo Sotelo Pinales was allowed back to his hometown of El Paso last week after living in a homeless shelter in Juárez for 28 years.
“What I’m doing is bringing awareness and preparing the county so when they do get repatriated that the services we provide are given to them immediately,” he said. “The only thing is, they have to have an ID so we’re working with veteran organizations like American GI Forum and the National Volunteer Operations Program so they can get an ID card.”
Many times, when these veterans return, they are homeless.
“When they return, they have nothing,” Garcia said. “With an ID card, they can get an apartment and get on their feet. We need to make sure that when they do return, the county or the city acknowledges them and their benefits are there for them. For over 40 years they were forgotten. Now we are their voice so they will not be forgotten ever again.”
Garcia has devoted himself to continue to serve not only his country, but the men and women who have fought for freedom over the decades.
He is a member of the Disabled American Veterans Organization where he has served as District 1 and chapter commander for several terms and was selected to former Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s Veteran’s Advisory Committee as chairman of VA Claims and Appeals.
Also on Monday, El Paso County Commissioners Court named Staff Sgt. (retired) Pete G. Flores as the county’s 2022-2023 Veteran of the Year.
“Just standing here before you to receive the veteran of the year award is one of the biggest privileges in my lifetime and for that, I thank you very much,” he told the court. “This award is not just for me, I understand that we all have the commitment to take care of, but this award I’d like to not only receive it on my behalf, but also share it with my fellow veteran, Korean veterans.”
Flores is a Korean War veteran. He enlisted into the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1955.
“Pete Flores is 93 years old so I’m so glad we were able to honor him,” Samaniego said. “When we name our veteran of the year, we not only look at their success in the military but also their success in the community. He has gotten so many accolades.”
Samaniego said there are 55,000 veterans in El Paso.
“I started about four years ago talking about the fact that our veterans deserve it,” he said. “We have one of the most disproportionate amounts of veterans that have died in wars.”
Samaniego said Garcia will help Flores.
“David Garcia, who did an amazing job as Veteran of the Year, is very proactive and a nonsense kind of person,” Samaniego said.
By proclaiming El Paso as the Veterans Capital of the U.S.A., Samaniego said it also comes with great responsibility.
“We now have to be responsible and accountable to live up to that proclamation,” Samaniego said. “We have to make sure there are no gaps in servicing our veterans. Now we have to defend it. The community has to embrace it and get the traction that we need.”
