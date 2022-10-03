If you’ve ever wondered what Cincinnati Street would be like if it could fit 9,000 people on a weekend night, you’d have a pretty good sense of Pitbull’s return to El Paso on Sunday.
With nicknames such as “Mr. Worldwide” or “Mr. 305” notwithstanding, Pitbull is undoubtedly one of the most popular artists in the world.
Ultra-catchy hooks over pulsing EDM beats sung and rapped with a Latin flare? Done. Sold. No questions asked.
Much like Vicente Fernandez and The Cure, there are certain things that El Pasoans never tire of — nights out spilling drinks and making mid-20s mistakes to the soundtrack of Pitbull is practically a borderland rite of passage at this point.
Pitbull’s last Sun City Appearance was in 2015 when he sold out the Don Haskins Center not once, but twice on a double bill with Enrique Iglesias when the two were arguably at their respective commercial peaks.
The audience and performance on Sunday was one of the loudest in recent memory, occasionally drowning out the music, which itself was practically nonstop.
From the moment the lights went out to the moment they came back on, the only thing that reduced the tempestual roar of the audience was its own exhaustion from roaring so much.
The audience was primarily female, with what seemed like one man for every 20 women in the audience. The line to use the women’s restroom dwarfed that of the beer and merchandise lines, while the men’s restroom had stalls to spare.
Planet Pit is undoubtedly a diverse and inclusive one.
The demographic was not limited to the young party animals, there were people of all ages, from early 20s to what appeared like mid-60s retirees.
The entire spread of fashion was covered from cocktail dresses to well-worn Dan Marino jerseys. One young lady even wore a bald cap and a drawn-on beard to imitate Mr. Worldwide.
It’s hard to fathom, but in 2022, Pitbull and his music are now relics of the late 2000s and early 2010s.
The era of the unstoppable pop star; mostly divas and party animals like Katy Perry, P!nk, and Ke$ha whose personas were seldom personal or confessional, but rather ideals that mere mortals ascribed to be like.
The masses wanted to party like them, look like them, and rule the world like them.
Statistically, Pitbull was one of the victims of this culture shift – after a five-year stretch during which nearly every English-language single he released charted; he hasn’t had a top-40 hit since 2015.
Obviously, that is not to say that there isn’t a desire for kinetic Latin pop music anymore, the Bad Bunny phenomenon is a clear indicator that the desire is more insatiable now than ever, and it’s even more obvious after Sunday’s show that in some ways, Pitbull walked so Bad Bunny could run.
Both musicians are era-defining artists who are unfairly criticized as being figureheads for a shallow audience.
But whereas Bad Bunny’s contemporary music is definitely an ambitious three-dimensional being, Pitbull’s is gloriously two-dimensional in the sense that he cannot help but be the life of the party.
Not once during the show did he break out a contemplative ballad or even a slow jam.
Every song was one of pure pogo-jumping fury or dancefloor insanity.
There were moments where Pitbull, his band (which, by the way, the most shocking revelation of the night was that Pibull uses a live backing band in concert), and his dancers had to take breaks because of just how much physical energy they were exerting onstage.
The occasional peep behind the drum riser revealed the dancers and musicians sitting on freight cases drinking beverages before returning for another 20 minutes of kinetic pop madness.
The closest thing to moments of contemplation came during Pitbull’s out-of-nowhere motivational speeches that, given the boundless positivity of his songs, didn’t feel so out-of-nowhere after all.
“Thank you for the love, thank you for the support, and thank you for the opportunity,” Pitbull said to the audience several times during the performance before re-stating several of his lyrics throughout his monologues. “Every day above ground is a good one, remember that,” went one of his better ones; “You live life, don’t let life live you,” went one of his more perplexing ones.
It is hard to disagree with Pitbull’s boundless rags-to-riches optimism, at least in those moments.
His best diatribe featured his illumination that the 1980s were void of cell phones and social media – thereby eliminating the ability to record your every move and post it on the internet to be turned into a currency of likes and follows.
It was refreshing to hear from a major pop artist.
“I’m not saying I hate technology, I’m just saying to use it correctly,” Pitbull told the audience as many recorded him in preparation to post on Instagram or Snapchat.
However, the music always speaks louder than anything else, and Pitbull’s string of hits was indeed a seemingly endless playlist of early 2010s bangers.
“Don’t Stop The Party,” “Give Me Everything,” “Feel This Moment,” “Fireball,” “Timber,” “Hotel Room Service,” “On The Floor,” “DJ’s Got Us Falling In Love” “Time of Our Lives,” – just to name a few.
One forgets how dominant Pitbull was at his peak given the ubiquity of his music in the Borderland to this day.
The juvenility of his lyrics - my favorite: “I came, I saw, I conquered – or should I say I saw, I conquered, I came! HaHa!” - is both a testament to the era of pop excess that birthed him and a Van Halen-like self-aware wink to the fact that Pitbull is just here to have a good time and laugh, even if it’s at himself – no matter what.
