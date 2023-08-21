On a scorching Friday night at Sun Bowl Stadium, Alice Cooper, Def Leppard and Motley Crue put on a white-hot, five-hour rock show fans will not soon forget.
With 130 years of rock ’n’ roll between the three bands, it’s no wonder why many fans were left melting in their seats.
Or it could have been the 60-minute wait many of the close to 35,000 fans had to endure to get into the stadium. Sections 1, 2, part of 3, 24, 25 and 26 were closed off because the stage was so huge.
People waited in the blazing sun in lines that snaked the north parking lot of the stadium with no clear direction on where or how to queue.
I arrived for the 5:45 p.m. concert at 5:15 p.m. and didn’t get in until 6:45 p.m. missing Alice Cooper’s set which sounded great from the parking lot.
Once inside and after two 32-ounce cups of ice water, all was forgiven.
On the last night of the seven-city, mini-leg of the “World Tour,” Cooper performed for an hour before the road crew began the Def Leppard set up. Two large screens gave fans a 15-minute countdown before the lads from Sheffield, England, took the stage.
At that point, the temperature was 97 degrees but it was much hotter on the stadium floor.
After opening with “Take What You What” off of 2022’s “Diamond Star Halos” album, lead singer Joe Elliot asked a question he already knew the answer to, “Do you want to rock, El Paso?” The band immediately started “Let’s Get Rocked,” to the delight of the crowd, including two brave souls who hiked up the mountain to the side of the stadium to watch a free show.
Def Leppard, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, went through its musical catalog performing songs from “Hysteria,” “Pyromania,” High ‘n’ Dry,” “Adrenalize” and “Euphoria.”
Elliot showed that time has not diminished his vocals as he dished out song after song, taking some people back in time to the ’80s and ’90s. Even cooler was many of them took their children to experience what music was like back in the glam years.
His band mates – Rick Savage (bass, backing vocals), Rick Allen (drums), Phil Collen (guitar, backing vocals) and Vivian Campbell (guitar, backing vocals) – played just as brilliantly and beautifully, clear, strong and on point.
They didn’t miss a single beat of their 17-song, hour and half set.
The band, which established themselves as part of the new wave of British heavy metal of the early 1980s, was flawless with renditions of "Animal," "Rock of Ages," "Armageddon It," "Love Bites" and "Rocket."
They incorporated their newest material into the set list nicely such as the song “This Guitar,” when Elliott, Savage, Collen and Campbell joined at the front of the runway with acoustic guitars.
"It's crazy I know, but this guitar saved my life," Elliot told the crowd.
Other highlights included "Bringin' on the Heartbreak." Collen and Campbell trading licks brought the biggest applause of the night until "Pour Some Sugar on Me," which got the people dancing.
Sprinkled throughout their show were incredible trips down memory lane – older photographs, outtakes from vintage music videos and concert footage, some meshed into on the graphics on the screen.
And what a treasure trove it was. They even shared photos of their late guitarist Steve Clark.
To end their night the band used “Photograph” in the best way possible by using the screens as an extra-sized time capsule. They used Polaroid type, black and white shots of the band that progressed in time as the song played on, ending with a group shot of modern-day Def Leppard.
A fitting tribute to their longevity and staying power, indeed!
"We will be back," Elliott told the crowd, promising to return to El Paso. “You can count on that.”
This was the first time Def Leppard has performed in El Paso since, July 2005.
While Def Leppard was like a fine wine that aged well over time, Motley Crue was more like the leftover opened bottle of whiskey left out all night after a party – still tasty but not quite as refined.
The boys of Motley Crue are definitely keen to show the world they are still the bad boys of rock ’n’ roll, with stage antics fit only for the Crue.
They opened with “Wild Side” and the crowd went crazy.
El Paso is nothing if not a city filled with hard rock lovers, and they were rewarded.
Loud music, blue and green lasers, two scantily clad, gyrating backup singers, and Tommy Lee shredding on the drums were on tap.
Where Joe Elliot seemed to have retained his ability to sing effortlessly and with ease, Vince Neil seemed to struggle most of the night with his vocals, not that the crowd noticed or even cared.
The Crue’s portion of the show was demonstrably a different vibe – the lighting, the videos – all of it was turned up to cater to the darker, fun side of rock.
To the delight of the crowd, Neil asked if they wanted to hear the older songs – and he was rewarded with a resounding cheer from the crowd.
They went way back to the 1981 debut “Too Fast for Love” album and played “Live Wire” and “Too Fast for Love."
Despite Neil’s struggle with his vocals, the crowd went into a frenzy.
His vocals settled in on “Don’t Go Away Mad” and was at his best in the balled “Home Sweet Home,” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Kick Start My Heart” and “Looks That Kill.”
In an unexpected turn midway through the 15-song, 90-minute set, the band – bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee and guitarist John 5 − included a quick mini-set of five covers: Gary Glitter's "Rock and Roll Part 2;" Brownville Station's "Smokin' in the Boys Room," which the Crue recorded in 1985; the Beatles' "Helter Skelter;" The Sex Pistols' "Anarchy in the U.K." − "Anarchy in the U.S.A." in this case − and the Beastie Boys' "Fight for your Right."
The whole run was a huge success with the fans.
One touching moment came from Sixx who reminded the crowd of his time spent attending elementary school in El Paso (although the name of the school was not shared), and of his love for our city growing up in Anthony.
During Sixx’s time on the mic, a fan ran from the back of the stage and gave Sixx a pat on the back before diving into the crowd.
“It wouldn’t be a Crue show without at stage dive,” Sixx joked.
It was a night to remember for El Pasoans who have long waited for the return of major stadium show.
But as Tom Petty wrote, “The waiting (was) the hardest part.”
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134.
