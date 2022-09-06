Modest Mouse1

Indie rock icons Modest Mouse performed to a sold-out audience at the grand opening of Lowbrow Palace on Friday.

When indie rock icons Modest Mouse played the El Paso County Coliseum in Sept. 2014, it was a larger-than-life event that remains one of the most talked about and celebrated concerts in recent El Paso memory.

More than 1,500 fans crammed onto the outdoor stage at Lowbrow Palace
Lowbrow Palace features a retro styling indoor bar illuminated by a neon light diagram and a repurposed outdoor shipping container bar.
