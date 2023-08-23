It was a night of unbridled enthusiasm and energy as Incubus did what it does best – bring unapologetic, straightforward alt-metal from the heart.
It was also a night of pop royalty as the King of Pop’s daughter, Paris Jackson, opened the three-band bill Tuesday night at the El Paso Coliseum.
Throw in a dynamical eight-song, 45-minute set by Los Angeles rock band Badflower and you have the makings of another outstanding night of music in El Paso.
Four days after Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper performed in front of about 35,000 people in Sun Bowl Stadium, it was kind of nice to see a more intimate show at the old barn with 3,800 Incubus fans.
Paris Jackson – yes, Michael Jackson’s daughter – launched her music career during the pandemic and hasn’t looked back.
Her six-song, 30-minute set was laced with grunge, folk and indie pop with a little Blind Melon thrown in for good measure.
There was a playful gentleness in her set thanking her band, the audio engineers and lighting technicians for their work. Matter of fact, after her pre-concert dinner, she took two dozen donuts and passed them out to the Coliseum staff.
At one point during her time on stage, she made a paper plane out of the set list and said, “does anyone want the setlist,” and gently floated it into the crowd.
After thanking the crowd for coming out “so early,” she said, “This is my first time in El Paso. It’s just like my hometown except without the hurricanes and earthquakes.”
The lights went down briefly after two songs before Jackson emerged with a guitar.
"I like when the lights go out and I come back with a guitar,” she said. “It's like a magic trick and the punch line is I can't play it."
The joke was on the crowd as Jackson gave a polished guitar and vocal performance of Manchester Orchestra’s “My Friend Marcus.”
Her rendition of Blind Melon’s “No Rain” was upbeat with some primal screams in the middle.
After the song, she encouraged the crowd to stick around because, Incubus front man Brandon Boyd would, “take his shirt off.”
The solid overall performance was capped off by an original called “Something,” where Jackson was able to show off her vocal range. The future is bright for the 25-year-old.
Next up was Badflower, the four-piece rock band composed of singer/guitarist Josh Katz, lead guitarist Joey Morrow, bass guitarist Alex Espiritu and drummer Anthony Sonetti.
Like Jackson, Badflower was playful but delivered with more energy during its eight-song, 45-minute set.
Walking on stage to Aqua’s “Barbie Girl,” they started with fast-paced, heavy tunes “Don’t Hate Me,” the crowd pleaser “Johnny Wants to Fight” and “Fukboi” before the slower paced emotional “Heroin.”
During “The Jester,” another raw, melodic, emotional song, Sonetti shined with his aggressive drumming.
Between songs, Katz wondered about the venue, “What the hell is this place, a barn?” to the delight of the crowd.
Badflower has a special talent for connecting with its fans through songs that are personal not only through the lyrics but Katz raw vocals.
Badflower closed the set with two fun rockers “Stalker” and “30.” During “Stalker” Katz jumped into the crowed and pranced around. At the end of the song, Sonetti was in the spotlight again, this time sharing it with Espiritu,
the bass guitarist who bounced around.
One thing is guaranteed at a Badflower show: They are going to give it their all and deliver a highly entertaining, emotional and engaging show.
That set the stage perfectly for Incubus, the California band started by vocalist Brandon Boyd, guitarist Mike Einziger and drummer Jose Pasillas in 1991.
On turntables was DJ Chris Kilmore and Nicole Row filled in for regular Incubus bassist Ben Kenney who is recovering from brain surgery.
Incubus ran through its 18-song, 90-minute fast and furious, keeping the audience on its feet for most of the night.
The band played hits from five of its albums including, six from “Make Yourself” and four from “Morning View” – two of its top selling albums during the height of its popularity in 1991 to 2001.
They even threw in a cover of The Beatles “Come Together,” and snippets of The Doors and Pink Floyd at the end of “Are You In” and “Wish You Were Here.”
Performing to a mix of young and old – there were a number of fathers holding their young children up on their shoulders – the alternative rock band combined heavy metal, funk, jazz, hip hop, techno, post-grunge and rap metal all into 90 minutes of pure bliss.
The show opened with “Magic Medicine” and “Privilege” before “Anna Molly,” which really started the festivities as the crowd enthusiastically sang along.
“Just a Phase” brought the excitement down just a bit, but the song off “Morning View” kept building until its
explosive ending, leading into “Nice to Know You,” another song off “Morning View,” which drew the loudest reaction of the night at that point.
The crowd continued its singalong during “The Warmth” and “Make Yourself,” but the second loudest reaction was at the beginning of “Karma, Come Back” – Jackson had kept her promise.
Boyd slowly removed his shirt, exposing his ripped tattooed torso to the shrieking delight of the women in the audience, particularly to the woman two rows behind me who, after every song, yelled, “Take off your shirt.”
After its inspired soulful rendition of “Come Together,” there was no stopping them as they plowed through their hits “Are You In,” “Pardon Me,” “Stellar,” “Dig” and “Wish You Were Here.” The crowd was singing right along with the band.
During the mellow “Are You In,” Boyd sat on the front stage speakers and sang to the crowd, breaking into The Doors “Riders On The Storm,” then back to the song.
The night’s only crowd surfer occurred in the middle of “Pardon Me,” as DJ Kilmore showed off his scratching ability.
After the song, Boyd noticed how much Einziger was into the song.
“What happened to you?” he asked the lead guitarist. “It looked like the Holy Spirt was in you. You were possessed by El Paso."
For the encore, the band played “Vitamin” which inspired a minor mosh pit to break out and ended the night with an acoustic guitar intro to “Drive” where Boyd again sat in front of the stage to serenade the crowd, joined by Einziger.
A perfect way to wind down the evening.
Photos by Ruben R. Ramirez
