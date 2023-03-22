The sign of a great concert experience is the ringing in your ears the night after.
Greta Van Fleet’s performance at the Don Haskins Center on Tuesday night was just that. The two-hour plus show was nothing short of magical – and loud – very loud.
The band, made up of twin brothers, their younger brother, and their childhood friend, finally made its El Paso debut after having to reschedule its November “Dreams in Gold Tour.” Singer Josh Kiszka ruptured an ear drum which forced the band to reschedule several dates in late 2022.
The twins are Josh Kiszka (vocals) and Jake Kiszka (guitar). Their brother is Sam Kiszka (bass/keys) and his best friend is Danny Wagner (drums).
After a more than satisfying seven-song, 35-minute set from the Grammy-nominated group Rival Sons – a solid four-piece unit from Long Beach, Calif. that impressed the audience with its powerful rock ‘n’ roll performance – the stage was set for Great Van Fleet, or GVT as its adoring fans call them.
As the lights dimmed, “Reasons for Waiting” by Jethro Tull filled the arena. Moments later, after a brief recorded introduction by Josh Kiszka, the black curtain surrounding the stage dropped, revealing the band which started to play “Built by Nations” off its newest release, “The Battle at Garden’s Gate.”
Josh and Sam Kiszka were dressed in predominantly white outfits, Josh in a print jumpsuit and Sam in a leisure suit with no shirt. Both were barefoot.
Greta Van Fleet, which is widely recognized for their classic rock sound, which incorporates elements of blues-rock, quickly grabbed the crowd’s attention and did not relinquish it until the two-hour, 12-song set ended.
After “Black Smoke Raising” and “Safari Song,” Josh Kiszka finally addressed the crowd, “We made it!” he teased with laughter. “Are you ready? Smoke ‘em if you have ‘em.”
Wagner than began banging on his kit, unleashing an impressive eight- to 10-minute drum solo that kept the young crowd engaged and no doubt, brought back memories for those who remember when 10-minute drum solos were a thing.
Wagner’s masterful drum solo was accompanied by flames flaring up from giant chalices directly behind him. Towards the end of the solo, Josh Kiszka, on the shoulders of a security guard, handed out white roses to the crowd behind the floor barricades.
The crowd, which was a mix of all ages, from teenaged girls there with their parents to an older demographic eager to experience a new generation of rockers with an old school feel, exploded with excitement as the band began “Carvel.”
After performing “Heat Above,” where Josh Kiszka showed off his vast vocal range, sounding a lot like Rush frontman Geddy Lee, the band performed two ballads, “Light My Love” and “Broken Bells.”
“Light My Love” featured a wonderful piano solo by Sam Kiszka, who was now performing topless. The love song, which every band seemingly must have to show off its versatility, inspired the crowd to turn on their phones (this generation’s lighter) and sway them in the air.
After “Broken Bells,” a song about “letting go” done partially acoustically, a fan screamed out “Moby Dick,” a reference lost to many of the younger people in the crowd. For those too young to understand the reference, “Moby Dick,” is the 17-minute drum solo performed by Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham.
That’s when the concert took a turn. The final two songs, “Age of Machines” and “The Weight of Dreams,” were each 12- to 15-minute extended versions from “The Battle at Garden’s Gate” album that allowed lead guitarist Jake Kiszka to shine.
Funny thing is, the jam session didn’t seem to lag as the audience was blown away. While he shredded his guitar, brother Josh Kiszka picked up a tambourine and pranced around the stage until he eventually threw it into the crowd.
Both dark tunes allowed for full-stage production with the fog machine in full effect, fire and another blast.
“As you can tell, we like to blow things up,” Josh Kiszka joked.
For its encore, the band finished the production with extended versions of “Age of Man” and the band’s hit “Highway Tune.”
The vocal comparisons – the high-pitched wail – between Josh Kiszka and everyone from Robert Plant to Frankie Valli are inevitable. But do not be confused, he is a singer onto himself. He is his own man.
Greta Van Fleet, named after a woman Gretna Van Fleet from the band’s hometown of Frankenmuth, Michigan, certainly has a
classic rock sound with classic Led Zeppelin-like rock beats and 1970s attire – no question. But the band is making its own mark with its own brand of nostalgic rock ‘n’ roll music.
With its catchy tunes and unique vocal style, there was no doubt that this band could become legends.
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.