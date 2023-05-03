In my decades of reviewing concerts in the region, Tuesday’s For King + Country show was my first faith-based concert.
The critic in me was expecting a night of self-righteous, holier-than-thou sermons.
I was completely off.
What I got was a two-set, high-energy, heart-pulsating musical experience complete with drums – lots of drum – lasers, strobes and confetti. Did I mention drums?
That’s what the brother duo of Luke and Joel Smallbone and their band gave the audience of close to 3,000 fans at the El Paso County Coliseum.
The multi-Grammy winning Christian contemporary pop duo made a stop in El Paso in support of its latest album, “What Are We Waiting For?,” its sixth studio album.
Think the positive vibes of Imagine Dragons meets the percussion- and brass-happy USC Trojan Marching Band.
But it didn’t start off that way.
The concert, which was scheduled for 7 p.m., did not start until 7:40 p.m. due to some changes to the stage setup. And that caused some floor seating to be reassigned.
The fans were so antsy that anytime there was movement on the stage or something flashed on the big screens the crowd roared in anticipation.
After about 35 minutes and as the background music grew louder, the crowd began to clap in unison until the lights went down and the crowd rose to its feet.
The white strobes and the seven vertical big screens lit up the mostly black stage as the Sydney, Australia-born, Nashville-based band opened with “Broken Halos,” immediately followed by “Fix My Eyes” when the first confetti canon exploded over the crowd.
To everyone’s excitement, for King + Country filled the air with their signature Christian pop alternative rock sound.
Before “Fight On, Fighter,” Luke Smallbone acknowledged the delayed start saying, “G’day, hello. We apologize for the late start but we got you in the room.”
The love between the Smallbones and the audience was strong and mutual. During “Fine Fine Life” they happily took laps around the coliseum floor shaking hands and taking selfies with lucky fans.
Before that song, Joel Smallbone introduced his mother-in-law, who was born in El Paso, and his wife, singer Moriah Castillo Peters. Peters was in El Paso touring Tornillo’s Sonic Ranch Recording Studio.
A couple of other sweet moments occurred during “Pioneers,” when both their wives (Peters and Courtney Smallbone) sang along with their husbands on a pre-recorded video. Setting up the next song, “Unsung Hero,” Joel Smallbone told the crowd that “Unsung Hero” is also the title of a movie about the family’s venture from Australia to the United States with six children (and one on the way) plus 16 suitcases.
The lights dimmed as he sat on the edge of the stage and sang the song with family photos shown on the big monitors. The song was a beautiful tribute to mothers in the audience.
The first set ended with two radio hits, “Burn the Ships” and “Together.”
In between sets, Luke Smallbone told the family’s migration story and how tiny miracles – their Nashville neighbors furnishing their empty home, buying them a car on Thanksgiving and someone paying the hospital bill when their mother gave birth to their youngest sibling – helped them survive.
Those stories segued to a pitch for the audience to help raise money for Compassion International, a ministry dedicated to helping impoverished children worldwide.
After a 15-minute intermission, the band returned with the song “Relate,” as the Smallwoods emerged from under the stage on separate elevator-like apparati that rose way above the stage.
After that, the show took a more mellow reflective tone highlighted by the heavy percussion and bass “Amen,” when the brothers walked around the dark stage carrying lanterns. “Shoulders” and “Benediction” were done acoustically, which had many in the audience praising with eyes closed and arms raised.
The cell phone lights went on during “Busted Heart” and “Hold on to Me” when Joel Smallbone made his way to the second-tier balcony for an emotional rendition. At the end of the song, he asked the audience to remain silent and let love fill the room.
This led into the final two songs of the set, “God Only Knows,” which featured a prerecorded cameo by Dolly Parton, and the uptempo, percussive “Joy” had people up and moving.
For the encore, “Little Drummer Boy,” a silhouette of the Smallbones on the elevators appeared behind two white screens. When the screens came down, the video screens showed glittering white stars. For a minute, it appeared like the entire band was suspended in air.
After more confetti dropped, the house lights slowly went on as the band continued to wave at the appreciative crowd, ending a two-hour, 23-song set of well-constructed compositions performed with skill and vigor making for a solid evening.
The talented multi-instrumental musicians showed compassion and fire, along with excitement and energy.
The Smallbone brothers are high-fueled entertainers who continued to run and jump off the multilevel stage platforms throughout the night; each sang from the pit of their souls.
People of all ages came together for the glorious night of music with the extremely talented yet humble brothers. The stories of their upbringing filled with miracles and selfless acts of kindness from neighbors and friends spoke deeply to the appreciative audience deeply.
Photos by Herman Delgado.
