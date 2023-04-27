It was difficult to tell who had the better time Wednesday night – Chris Stapleton or the audience.
Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy, 15-time CMA and 10-time ACM award-winner, opened the second leg of the “All-American Road Show” tour – his first solo tour – at the Don Haskins Center.
He put on a two-hour, 22-song show that will not be forgotten by the close-to-capacity crowd, which included actor Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd Pierce on “Yellowstone.” Stapleton performed songs from all four of his studio albums – “Traveller,” “From A Room: Volume 1,” “From A Room: Volume 2S” and “Starting Over.”
Honky-tonkers Nikki Lane and Margo Price opened the show.
Price’s clean nine-song, 45-minute set began with a recorded rendition of “El Paso.” It took a few songs before the crowd warmed up to the singer-songwriter from Nashville but by the time the band performed 2001’s groovy, psychedelic-sounding “Light Me Up,” the crowd was hers.
The band’s performances of “Since You Put Me Down” and “Hurtin’ (On the Bottle)” – songs they performed on Saturday Night Live in 2016 – and the slick guitar licks from Jeremy Ivey, who happens to be Price’s husband, drew the loudest response.
Price, whose soulful voice was reminiscent of Maria Mckee from mid-’80s band Lone Justice, showed her appreciation to the crowd, handing out long-stemmed red roses.
After about 40 minutes, Stapleton, his wife singer Morgane Stapleton, and his band finally took the stage and immediately banged out rockers “Nobody to Blame,” “Parachute” and “Second One to Know” before address the crowd.
“El Paso, what’s up?” he said. “Did y’all come to party? I’m not going to do a whole lotta talking so we can play as much music as we can.”
The band smoothly transitioned into “Starting Over,” and the crowd happily sang along with Stapleton’s deep, baritone voice.
Cellphones made their first appearance on the next song, “The Millionaire,” the Kevin Welch cover.
Two songs later, Stapleton requested that the house lights go up as he told the story of his first concert in El Paso.
The band left the stage, leaving Stapleton holding his acoustic guitar on a softly lit stage – it was story telling time.
“I was on a radio tour about eight years ago,” he said to the delight of the crowd. “I don’t remember the name of the club but it had a bar in the middle of the dance floor. There were maybe 25 people there, maybe. I’m glad to see more of you tonight.”
He proceeded to play “What Are You Listenting To” as cellphone lights swayed back and forth.
“Let’s fast forward a little bit to 2013, the year my dad passed away,” he said. “That was the hardest year of my life. So like any country boy, I went out and bought a 1979 Jeep from someone in Phoenix. My wife and I picked it up and drove it through the Southwest back to Nashville. You can see a lot of beautiful things in the Southwest, including the sunrise creeping from the desert.”
Stapleton began the opening cords to the title track of his 2005 debut “Traveller.” Again, the crowd lent its vocals to the song and Stapleton thanked them for it.
His last tale was one of playing to empty rooms.
“I played a lot of songs in front of nobody,” he chuckled. “But I always had this.”
The crowd immediately recognized “Whiskey and You” and again sang the chorus.
At this point, the band made its way back on stage.
Earlier in the concert, Morgane Stapleton’s mic was either turned off or the volume was very low because she could not be heard. Thankfully the issue was resolved as her sweet, melodic voice could finally be heard.
There was a nice flow to the concert with the song choices smoothly going from soulful to heavy. Morgane Stapleton’s delicate voice was the perfect complement to her husband’s deep, raspy sound.
The contrast was most evident, in the amazingly wonderful rendition of “Joy of My Life” and “Fire Away.” As the crowd quietly sang the final verse of “Fire Away,” Stapleton said, “that’s what magic feels like to me.”
Another highlight was Stapleton’s combining his take on Skynyrd’s “Free Bird” and “The Devil Named Music,” which led into and extended version of “I Was Wrong,” that left the audience in a frenzy. It was during this song that you could feel the Steve Ray Vaughn coming out of Stapleton’s Fender Jazzmaster.
The band returned to its steel guitar-playing, country roots in the closing numbers of the concert, including “Broken Halos” and “Tennessee Whiskey,” the song that changed everything for Stapleton.
The band returned to perform “Outlaw State of Mind” to end the festivities.
Stapleton and the band captivated the audience, except for an annoying couple behind me who conversed during the entire concert, for two hours delivering a heartfelt, soulful performance.
What Lane, Price and Stapleton did on Wednesday night in El Paso was show that gritty, old-school, blues-tinged, outlaw country has returned.
They proved that country music, at its roots, is still about introspective songwriting written by folks who have experienced the trials and tribulations of life, not by these fly-by-night bro-country artists Nashville is mass producing by the dozens.
