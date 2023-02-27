It’s not every day El Paso music fans are able to experience a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group.
On Sunday night at the Abraham Chavez Theatre, Cheap Trick, a 2016 inductee, provided a fun-loving, nostalgic performance that left the concertgoers more than satisfied.
Cheap Trick – Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar), and Daxx Nielsen (drums) – went through its 20-song set list in an hour and 30 minutes with the professionalism one should expect from a band that has been touring since 1974 – one year short its Golden Anniversary.
Playing to a diverse enthusiastic audience – including one fan who had experienced Cheap Trick 17 times and another who took his teenaged daughter to see the band for the first time – Cheap Trick performed songs from its vast catalog that had almost everyone singing along the entire night.
As it often does, the band opened with the frantic hard rock “Hello There” from the 1977 album “In Color.” Nielson came out firing with his energetic riffs while his son Daxx Nielsen dropped the heavy drumbeats.
Zander, wearing an all-white suit topped with a white bolero, joined in a few seconds later to get the night started.
It was one of five songs from “In Color,” the others being “Big Eyes,” “Downed,” “Southern Girls” and crowd favorite, “I Want You to Want Me.”
It wasn’t until the sixth song, “Southern Girls,” that Nielson playfully addressed the crowd, commenting on how long the band has been performing.
“It’s been 49 years,” he said. “I don’t know how we do it. Maybe we’re just too dumb to quit.”
The crowd erupted in both cheers and laughter as the band played the opening cords to “She’s Tight” from its 1982 release, “One on One.” The audience appreciated Nielson’s Jimmy Page-like riffs and the song’s overall punk edge a la the Ramones.
The song also provided Nielson an opportunity to bust out his Uncle Dick double neck yellow guitar – one of 14 guitars he used during the concert.
The band immediately jumped into the Fats Domino cover “Ain’t That a Shame.” Over the decades, Cheap Trick has made the 1955 soulful release a rave-up of its own.
A song later, there was a momentum break when Zander sang the soft rocker “Voices” as many fans headed to the concession stand or to the restroom.
There was a slight lull in the festivities during the next four songs as the crowed returned to their seats.
Then, the stage lights were lowered and the band members left the stage as the crowd cheered in anticipation.
The crowd instantly recognized the melodic, rhythmic opening guitar notes of the band’s only No. 1 single 1988’s “The Flame,” perhaps the greatest power ballad ever performed.
The darkness of the theater was suddenly illuminated by four spotlights all pointing to Zander who was now center stage.
The guitars continued as Zander’s angelic voice was in full command with his haunting tones. Cellphone lights quickly lit the Abraham Chavez Theatre as adoring fans began to sing along to the familiar lyrics.
There were more than a few tears shed as fans recalled their long, lost loves.
From there on in, it was a celebration of hits as the band performed its certifiably classic tunes, “I Want You to Want Me,” “Dream Police” and “Surrender” before closing the night with “Auf Wiedersehen” and “Goodnight.”
Throughout the evening, Nielsen’s playful antics and constant flicking of his guitar picks (eventually, he would throw handfuls of the picks to the crowd), brought joy to the crowd in the first three rows.
Zander’s vocals have never been better as his voice can change with any song. His wide range of vocals continues to astound.
The musicianship of Petersson was on-point as was his lead vocals on “Downed.” Daxx Nielsen was also allowed to shine during his drum solo.
It was a night to reminisce, to indulge in enjoyable past experiences when all was right in the world. The audience walked out of Abraham Chavez content that they were treated a truly hall of fame performance.
