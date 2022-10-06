There are certain artists who have hits in the sense that the audience is waiting for specific songs to be played.
It’s usually an exercise in nostalgia, not one of music appreciation.
It can be guessed that approximately 45% of an audience to see a band like Kansas are simply tolerating a large majority of the performance just to hear “Dust in the Wind.”
There are other artists, however, whose bodies of work and performative abilities transcend familiarity – Bonnie Raitt is one of them.
Raitt’s return to El Paso at the Abraham Chavez Theatre Wednesday night was an emotionally revelatory experience – a fireside chat for the soul.
After witnessing the young indie pop group Wallows perform in the same room the night before, it’s a stunning contrast – both positive experiences, but radically different contexts.
The Gen Z crowd at Wallows had a lot to prove – to themselves, to the band, to their friends. Those kids needed to express just how much they loved the band so the members and everyone else in the audience knew. Multiply that by 2,300 attendees, and you have a deafening powder keg of enthusiasm.
Bonnie Raitt’s audience is in a different place.
Raitt has a distinction that few artists have – she remains just as relevant now as did in the 1970s.
She made her name with a soulful and rootsy brand of blues-rock starting in 1971 but didn’t experience much mainstream success until the release of her 1989 album “Nick of Time,” and its 1991 follow-up “Luck of the Draw.”
To Raitt’s earlier fans, her ‘90s hitmaking era is just a part of her career, while her ‘70s fans understand that Raitt’s career was and has been a long-lasting one, for good reason.
The title track from her breakthrough album, “Nick of Time,” is a meditation on aging and the bittersweet nature of watching those older than you do the same resonated with both a legion of baby boomers who, by 1989, were turning the corner into their 40, as was Raitt at the time.
When Raitt, now 72, played the song on Wednesday, the audience before her was largely a mix of people in their late 40s who came of age during Raitt’s hitmaking era, and fully-fledged baby boomers whose age and success earned them the right to enjoy a live performance from a seated and comfortable position, void of rowdiness.
When the occasional audience member stood up to dance to songs like “Thing Called Love” or “Something to Talk About,” it was definitely not someone who remembers Richard Nixon’s resignation.
The calmness of the crowd did not reflect its ability to appreciate the music, however.
Bonnie Raitt doesn’t adhere to a “hits-and-deep-cuts” type-set, but rather a homogenous mix of old favorites and tracks from her more recent records.
One highlight was a seated, yet bone-chilling take on Bob Dylan’s 1997 gem “Million Miles.” Where Dylan’s subdued roadhouse shuffle implies a sort of defeat, Raitt’s impassioned vocal backed by guitarist Duke Levine’s molassesy rhythm guitar evoked a frustration that digs fingernails into skin. “I’m trying to get closer but I’m still a million miles from you.”
Raitt, who in her own words was battling a “chest cold,” was not dulled in the slightest bit vocally or performatively.
To say that she has spunk is like saying David Lee Roth is hyper.
She addressed the audience casually and respectfully: “It’s like church,” she joked regarding the audience’s polite silence in between songs while marveling at the acoustics and size of the Abraham Chavez Theatre, just as Wallows had the night before. “It’s nice to play a big, churchy place like this.”
The audience was comparatively small; it seemed as if only about 1,300 people were in attendance in the 2,300-capacity room.
The top balcony was completely closed off, while the balcony beneath it was only about half-full.
Much like Wilco in 2017, Raitt was extraordinarily grateful to the audience regardless of its size and pledged to come back.
For the encore, Raitt busted out “Your Sweet and Shiny Eyes,” a song by Texas songwriter Nan O’Byrne that talks about, among other things, Nuevo Leon, the Rio Grande, and “the stars above Laredo.”
Opener Marc Cohn, most widely known for his 1991 hit single “Walking in Memphis” was similarly revelatory.
Performing with only a percussionist and organist, the pianist was able to weave a soulful, stirring performance despite (or perhaps because of) a limited instrumental palate.
His snappy take on Willie Dixon’s blues burner “29 Ways” and his contemplative David Crosby-inspired ballad “Old Soldier” stood out.
Cohn’s incredible voice has not dulled in the more than 30 years that have passed since the release of his only hit, but his too-short performance makes one want to go back and re-appraise Cohn’s body of work.
He only played six songs, but frankly, he could have played two hours and it wouldn’t have felt like enough.
