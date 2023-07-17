On Friday night at the Abraham Chavez Theatre, Jackson Browne took the mostly gray-haired audience on a musical journey that spans five decades.
But it wasn’t a night without hiccups and distractions from himself and some obnoxious fans, who no doubt, had too much to drink.
Still, it wasn’t enough to ruin another wise masterful performance from Browne and his powerhouse “half-full band” – Greg Leisz on lap steel, acoustic and electric guitars; his wife, Mai Leisz on bass; drummer Mauricio Lewak and singers Chavonne Stewart and Alethea Mills, who doubled on percussion.
The concert was divided into two sets with a 25-minute intermission.
The first set was mostly deep cuts and three songs off his 2021 release “Downhill From Everywhere,” his first album of new material in seven years. It was nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award in the Best Americana Album category.
One of the most comforting voices in history, Browne began the 24-song, two-hour and 30-minute concert with a cover of Warren Zevon’s “Don’t Let Us Get Sick.”
As the lights went down at exactly 8 p.m., the 74-year-old singer/songwriter walked on the stage unannounced, just Browne and his acoustic guitar as the late arriving crowd found their seats.
“Don’t let us get sick, don’t let us get old/don’t let us get stupid, all
right/just make us be brave and make us play nice/and let us be
together tonight,” Browne sang.
That set the tone for an intimate evening with Browne.
“I don't remember the last time I was here but I do remember going to Juárez,” he told the crowd who cheered in appreciation. “The only person who was in the band back then was Mauricio.”
The appreciative audience, which sat for much of the concert, gave the first standing ovation after “For Everyman,” off the self-titled 1973 album.
For the next song, “Black and White,” Browne took to the piano. That’s when the first hiccup occurred.
Browne hit the first couple of notes and immediately knew it was out of tune.
“Is this the key of E,” he asked Greg Leisz as the crowd laughed. “We don’t get to play this song much.”
After a few seconds of fine tuning, Browne said, “Welcome to our soundcheck,” as the audience laughed again.
The very next song, “The Long Way Around,” Browne went back to one of his 15 guitars.
“This is the wrong guitar,” he told the guitar tech. “We’re still working out the kinks, this is our first night back after a long layoff.”
Browne last performed on June 19 in Nashville. El Paso kicked off the second leg of the U.S. tour that includes Texas cities Midland, Austin, Grand Prairie and Sugar Land.
The highlights of the first set came on Browne’s new song “Until Justice is Real,” a powerful song about systematic racism in the United States.
Stewart and Mills, Browne’s backup singers, joined him centerstage and gave heartfelt performances.
That was followed up by “The Dreamer,” a song he wrote with Eugene Rodriguez of Los Cenzontles. The song examines the subject of “Dreamers,” those protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.
He closed out the first set with fan favorite 1972’s “Doctor My Eyes” which sent him back to the piano. The incredibly talented Leisz again shined on the steel guitar as he did on the next song “These Days.”
The set ended with “Lawless Avenue,” which was sung partly in Spanish.
Three songs into the second set, as Browne was playing the elegant guitar intro to “Something Fine,” he finally grew tired of an obnoxious man in the first five rows who continued yelling out unwelcomed and unnecessary commentary continuously interrupting Browne’s storytelling.
“Would you just shut up,” Browne told the man to the delight of the audience.
The man didn’t say another word for the remainder of the concert, also to the delight of crowd.
Browne saved the best for last playing favorites “In the Shape of Her Heart,” “Somebody’s Baby,” from the “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” soundtrack, “Your Bright Baby Blues,” the Eagles’ “Take it Easy,” which he co-wrote with Glenn Frey, “The Pretender” and “Running on Empty.”
Right before “Your Bright Baby Blues” from 1976’s “The Pretender” album, he told the audience, “It means so much to be able to play music for you. You have no idea how much that means.”
Browne also shared the origins of co-writing “Take it Easy” with Frey, joking about Frey’s contribution to the song, “I started the song but couldn’t finish it. Glenn added four words, fine, girl, bed and Ford and somehow made it work.”
After 18 songs, fans finally got to dance and sing. It received the biggest ovation of the night, some were even standing.
During “Running on Empty” Greg Leisz and Browne played as a steel-and-piano duo that would have made David Lindley happy. Lindley was Browne’s longtime guitarist who died on March 3.
In the first encore, Browne gave a chilling rendition of Little Stevens “I’m a Patriot” adding to the bridge with his own take, including “And I ain't no homophobe,” “And I ain’t no misogynist,” “And I ain’t no racist.”
For the second encore, he again came on stage by himself to play “The Load Out” on the piano saying, “I love my band and I love my crew, this is a love song for the crew, and you.”
Midway through the song, he was joined by Leisz’s and his lap steel and finally the entire band.
The band ended the night with an emotional rendition of Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs 1960’s hit “Stay” that again featured Stewart and Mills who shined all night.
The only song missing from his massive catalog where fan favorites “Boulevard,” “For a Rocker” and “Lawyers in Love.”
That did not matter for those in attendance who walked away content with an intimate evening of storytelling, music and an appreciation of a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.
