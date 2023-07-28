The El Paso Opera and Broadway in El Paso have announced their 2023-2024 seasons.
And for those who cannot wait for their classical music fix, they can enjoy El Paso Pro-Musica’s “Summerfest ’23” and “Sibling Rivalry,” a concert featuring the brother and sister duos of Helen Kim, violin, and Michael Kim, piano, alongside Allison Bailey, violin, and her brother, Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey.
The musical siblings, having performed together in concerts throughout the world, will take each other on in concert as the El Paso Pro-Musica season kicks off at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 11 at UTEP’s Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall.
The Kim family grew up in Canada, where Helen Kim made her orchestral debut with the Calgary Philharmonic at the age of 6. Her brother Michael Kim made his professional debut with the Calgary Philharmonic at the age of 11. Along with performing as a concert pianist throughout the world, Michael Kim is also the dean of the Don Wright Faculty of Music at Western University, London, Ontario. Helen Kim most recently performed alongside Zuill Bailey and the El Paso Symphony Orchestra and El Paso Pro-Musica. She is a member of the Music Faculty at Kennesaw University.
The Bailey family grew up in Virginia surrounded by music. Their mom, Lana, was a renowned pianist and an instructor, and their father, Zuill Sr., is a popular band director and clarinetist. Allison Zuill is the orchestra director for the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax, Virginia. She is also the assistant concertmaster for the orchestras in Fairfax and Alexandria, Virginia. Zuill Bailey has served as the EPPM artistic director for 21 years and performs throughout the world.
They will perform a sneak peek at their “Rivalry,” at noon, Aug. 10 at the “Bach’s Lunch” at the El Paso Museum of Art. The free concert will be in the C-2 Gallery, giving attendees to learn more about the music and enjoy the exhibits at the El Paso Museum of Art.
Tickets for the Aug. 11 “Sibling Rivalry” show are available at eppm.org or at the door. Student tickets are $5.
El Paso Opera
The El Paso Opera will open its 30th season at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 16 with a "Mozart by Moonlight" performance with the El Paso Symphony Orchestra at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre.
This concert of arias and ensembles from the canon of Mozart’s operas is headlined by world-class opera stars Brian Downen, Cherry Duke and Levi Hernandez, along with El Paso Opera’s talented roster of resident artists.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 1 with options for reserved and general admission seating.
The mainstage production this season is Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George," May 17-18 at the Abraham Chavez Theatre. The shows start at 7:30pm.
This Pulitzer Prize-winning classic features endlessly inventive musical scores ever. El Paso Opera’s new production of this revolutionary, rapturous musical brings back the core creative team behind last season’s “Frida” and caps off its 30th anniversary season dedicated to the artists behind the art.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 1 starting at $45 plus fees.
Other events include Encores & Overtures, the 30th anniversary gala that will feature mezzo-soprano Stephanie Sanchez at 6 p.m., Nov. 4 at the El Paso Country Club and the Casino Night FUN-draiser on Feb. 10.
For more details on these events, visit www.epopera.org.
