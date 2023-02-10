Clint Independent School District is promoting emergency preparedness to students, not through practice drills or educational videos, but through a coloring book that teaches children how to respond during a crisis.
The Emergency Preparedness Coloring Book features “Piper the Preparedness Ant,” the main character, and other friendly insects who work together to enhance students’ emergency preparedness through fun child-focused puzzles and illustrations.
“Preparing for emergencies can be scary for some students,” said Jessica Perez, the book illustrator and district’s graphic designer. “The coloring book is an introduction to different emergencies in a school setting, but they can use what they learn outside of school, too.”
Every part of the book is strategic, from its characters to the hazards and settings incorporated. To develop the best scenarios and safety tactics, Perez worked with the Clint ISD Risk and Emergency Management Department, the book authors, and numerous emergency agencies.
“It covers natural disasters and things we see in our area, like floods and dust storms,” Perez said. “Piper and friends tell readers not to play or swim in the water and urge them to go to higher ground. They say to close windows and doors and cover their nose with a mask or damp cloth.”
The 28-page coloring book also focuses on appropriate actions during hold, secure, lockdown, shelter and evacuation safety drills.
“Because emergency preparedness language is tailored to adults, we saw a need for additional safety resources to help our elementary school teachers better explain and prepare students,” said Miguel Escobedo, human resources coordinator and book author. “The vocabulary in this book is one they easily understand.”
Students at Frank Macias Elementary were the first to get their hands on The Emergency Preparedness Coloring book at its unveiling on Jan. 20. In addition, all elementary students districtwide received a copy.
“Students loved it, and it was also well received by parents,” Escobedo said. “At Clint ISD, we hold safety as our highest value and know that providing our students the knowledge, skill, and abilities to prevent and respond to emergencies is key.”
As part of the district’s commitment to the safety and security of all students, Clint ISD staff will translate the book for its English Language Learners. Piper and friends also will be a foundation for future safety projects.
‘We want to expand subjects to create awareness on secondary issues,” Perez said. “I used to take yearbook pictures at a previous job and noticed some students don’t remember addresses or phone numbers, even at the high school level. I saw this as a red flag.”
To learn more about Piper and friends, and the district’s emergency operations plan, visit www.clintweb.net.
For additional safety resources, visit The Texas School Safety Center at txssc.txstate.edu.
