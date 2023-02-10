Students

Students at Frank Macias Elementary were the first to get their hands on The Emergency Preparedness Coloring book.

 Photos provided by CISD

Clint Independent School District is promoting emergency preparedness to students, not through practice drills or educational videos, but through a coloring book that teaches children how to respond during a crisis.

Arianna Perez

Arianna Perez, part of the Clint school district’s emergency management team, explains how the Emergency Preparedness Coloring Book works.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.