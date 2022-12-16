Obit Dooley Football

Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated Notre Dame 17-10 in the Sugar Bowl college football game in 1981.

 Photo: Gene Blythe / Associated Press

Sun Bowl Legend and Hall of Fame coach Vince Dooley will be remembered for how he not only represented the University of Georgia program but all of college football with integrity and class as both a coach and athletics director.

