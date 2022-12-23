The El Paso Symphony Orchestra will ring in the new year with virtuoso classical guitarist Jason Vieaux Jan. 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre.
The concert, “Classical Chords,” is the 17th annual collaboration with El Paso Pro-Musica.
The Grammy-winner is described by NPR as “perhaps the most precise and soulful classical guitarist of his generation.”
Vieaux will perform the uniquely Spanish style “Concierto de Aranjuez” by Joaquín Rodrigo.
Blind since he was 3-years-old, composer Joaquin Rodrigo used his knowledge of the Spanish musical heritage to conjure the idealized essence of a Spain past.
The “Concierto de Aranjuez” has become an audience favorite with its galloping rhythmic theme, flamenco energy, and dancing melody in the guitar.
The Philadelphia Inquirer writes, “This terrific guitarist, a Philadelphia favorite, worked wonders with Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez... he played with elegance and fine-tuned precision… a marvel.”
The orchestra is led by maestro Bohuslav Rattay.
The program opens with Mendelssohn’s “The Hebrides, op. 26 (Fingal’s Cave)” inspired by the composer’s extensive tour of Scotland and the Northwest Isles of the Hebrides in summer of 1829.
The second half of the program features 72 EPSO musicians on the historic Plaza Theatre stage, performing Mahler’s transforming and emotional “Symphony No. 5.”
Vieaux’s multiple appearances for San Francisco Performances, Caramoor Festival, Ravinia Festival, PCMS, 92nd Street Y, Domaine-Forget, and many others, have helped to cement his reputation as one of the world’s leading guitarists.
Other overseas performance venues include Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, Seoul Arts Center, Shanghai Concert Hall, Sala Sao Paolo, and Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires.
He has performed as soloist with over 100 orchestras, including Cleveland, Toronto, Houston, Nashville and Orchestra of St. Luke’s, working with renowned conductors such as Giancarlo Guererro, Jahja Ling, Gerard Schwarz and Michael Stern.
