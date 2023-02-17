El Paso Parks and Recreation is gearing up for the summer swim season.
Part of that process is certifying lifeguards.
From March 4-19, the city will host lifeguard certification courses at various aquatic centers throughout El Paso.
The training program, in collaboration with the American Red Cross, will build local lifeguard staff and hire up to 60 seasonal lifeguards and about 20 year-round employees.
“Being a lifeguard is fun and opens doors to many future opportunities,” said Amy Wheeler, recreation and sports coordinator. “Everything they learn here will build them up and help them branch out in different areas, whether in customer service, employee relations, or any future job.”
Participants will gain the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to land or aquatic emergencies and can apply to work at one of 12 indoor pools and three outdoor aquatic centers.
“Morning coverage between 5 a.m. to noon is where we need the most staff,” Wheeler said. “We were unable to open all facilities last summer due to a lack of staffing. If we welcome candidates this spring, they’ll be ready to go for the summer, and we will be able to open more facilities.”
The course is $217 for residents, $271 for non-residents or $67 for those who pass the certification and apply to work with El Paso Parks and Recreaction.
“This is something we do for the whole community every year,” she said. “Individuals who get certified with us can work elsewhere, but if they choose to apply with us, they get the discount.”
Community instructor-led courses will be offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 4–7 and March 8–11 at Armijo Aquatic Center, 911 S. Ochoa; and March 6–9 and March 13–16 at the Westside Natatorium, 650 Wallenberg. In addition, the Eastside Natatorium, 13501 Jason Crandall, will offer blended learning courses from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 4–5, 11–12 and 18–19.
“For in-person, they can come in and sign up for a class on the first day,” she said. “All they need is to bring their swimsuit and towels and pay for the class. For a blended learning course, they must sign up two weeks prior. They have those two weeks to complete the online portion before attending the first day of an in-person class. The pre-test, swim modules, and CPR all-water and land are in-person.”
To get certified, participants must be 15 years old on or before the last scheduled course session and attend all classes. Other requirements include swimming 300 yards continuously, demonstrating breath control and rhythmic breathing, treading in the water for two minutes using only the legs, and completing a timed event within 1 minute and 40 seconds.
“I got certified at the age of 15 during COVID and plan to renew my certification this spring,” said Ryan Miner, 17, a local lifeguard. “I enjoy swimming, the schedule is flexible, and the pay is great for students.”
The starting hourly rate for the lifeguard position is $14.08 per hour. In addition to lifeguards, the aquatics division is also looking to fill head lifeguard and pool manager positions. To apply, visit www.elpasotexas.gov.
