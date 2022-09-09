El Paso will always have a special place in Svetlana Delous’ heart.
When Cirque du Soleil’s “OVO” production was last in El Paso in March 2020, they were only able to perform one show before all of its touring acts were pulled from the road due to COVID-19.
“The shutdown was a shock to all of us,” said Delous, a dancer and aerial artist in Cirque du Soleil. “El Paso is distinct in my memory. It’s going to be healing to come back. It really shows that we can all move on and get through these things and that we are truly getting back to normal.”
“OVO” is returning to the Don Haskins Center Sept. 15-18. OVO, the Portuguese word for ‘egg’, will give six performances over four days in El Paso.
“OVO” tells the story of a bustling insect community that is disturbed by a stranger with a large egg. The fun begins from there as aerial artist and acrobats from all over the world tell the story through bouncing crickets, a hypnotic spider contorting inside a web and foot juggling ants who explore the beauty of biodiversity.
The show includes not only high-level acrobatic acts such as trapeze, slackwire, hand-balancing and performers juggling 20 feet in the air, but comedy and a story of welcoming and inclusion.
Delous, a Canadian performer, said she knew she wanted to become an acrobatic dancer after she saw her first Cirque du Soleil show as a child.
“My background was in ballet but as soon as I saw my first Cirque show, ‘Quidam,’ I knew that was the path I wanted to take,” Delous said.
She was a professional ballet dancer with training from schools in France, the United Kingdom and Canada.
She continued dancing through high school and college before making the transition to acrobatics.
Delous did not have the acrobatics experience, so she trained at the National Circus School in Montreal. She learned she could use the movement and flexibility she had as a dancer to hone her skills as an acrobat.
“The biggest hurdle was working up the physical strength to be a Cirque-level artist,” Delous said. “But thankfully I went through auditions in Las Vegas and made it to the end. I got my dream job.”
Delous plays Red Spider and Cocoon, a character who is mischievous, curious and full of energy. She comes out of a fragile cocoon and experiences new life coming into the world and learning how to move.
She uses her dance background to translate that movement and energy to the audience.
Being on the road is not easy.
“Every day we start around 11 a.m.,” said Delous, who joined the cast of “OVO” in 2017. “There is two-to-three hours of training, an hour of makeup, an hour of warming up and putting on costumes and then we hit the stage. We do Pilates or stretching classes, and then you might have massage or physical therapy. Our day is busy.”
Delous hopes when she is ready to retire the Red Spider costume and makeup, she can still work on Cirque shows behind the scenes.
“I hope to keep going as a performer as long as my body can endure,” she said. “I always want to be close to the stage, either in management or directing. I speak French, Russian and Spanish, which is really helpful at Cirque since we have artists from all over the world. I love to help integrate new artists into the show. It feels like I’ve been training for this my whole life.”
After a two-year hiatus, where she returned home to Vancouver, British Columbia, to work with special needs children and coach circus acrobatics, she is excited to be back on the road.
“Everybody in Cirque is highly athletic and perseverant and trains really hard,” she said. “We found ways to keep practicing and training.”
Delous is also looking forward to her week in El Paso.
“It feels like a brand-new show,” she said. “If you’ve seen the show before, there’s a lot of new details and storylines. If you’ve never seen a Cirque show, you’ll be hooked – it’s like nothing else. What you don’t see from YouTube or TikTok is the live music, the singing, the details in the costumes, the lights. It’s an amazing and fascinating experience.”
