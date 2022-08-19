When Laura Olague, co-founder of the Children’s Grief Center of El Paso, was a Girl Scouts leader, their motto was, “leave a place better than you found it.”
As her 27-year career winds down, that’s what she would like to say her team did at the grief center.
Olague is retiring as executive director on Dec. 31, 2022.
“I’ll stay until the new person is thoroughly trained,” she said. “I’m not going to walk away until I know we are in good hands. I want this to be a legacy in our community forever.”
The search for a successor has already begun.
“We are looking for someone who is terribly passionate because without passion, you can’t do this,” she said. “I want someone who can pick up where we left off and make it even better.”
After 27 years, Olague said her retirement is bittersweet.
“I tell my volunteers, what you do here will change your life,” she said. “When you walk in the door you’re thinking about, ‘I need a new tire,’ or ‘I didn’t get a raise.’ But when you walk out the door you think, ‘thank you God for my life.’”
She said the children and the people she has worked with have made every day at work worth it.
“I go home and sometimes I have trouble sleeping because I am thinking about how I can help these kids, what can I do to reach them,” she said. “But in reality, they have helped me become a better person. I know that what we do matters. It says in the Bible, ‘Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.’ Hopefully that’s what we are doing, we are providing comfort.”
