Charles Nieman

It took 10 years for pastor Charles Nieman to finish “Endings and Beginnings,” a book about the loss of his wife Rochelle Nieman.

 Photo provided by Abundant Faith Center

One evening after the death of his wife Rochelle, Pastor Charles Nieman found himself on the floor of his bedroom crying as hard as he could remember.

Charles Nieman

Charles Nieman introduced his book at the Abundant Conference on Feb. 1.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.