One evening after the death of his wife Rochelle, Pastor Charles Nieman found himself on the floor of his bedroom crying as hard as he could remember.
It was the end of 2013 and Rochelle had been gone for a year. During that time he tried to push forward and try to be the best father, grandfather and pastor.
He recalled that right after her death, he had prayed to God, “Father, I can’t screw this up. Help me.”
But the grief, exhaustion and sense of loss caused him to break down that night.
Then suddenly, that night as he laid on his bedroom floor, he said he felt the presence of Jesus in his room.
During the Abundant Conference on Feb. 1 at Abundant Faith Center at 1000 Valley Crest, Nieman described this moment and said while he could not stand up, Jesus was there to stand up for him.
This moment and many others are detailed in his newest book, “Endings and Beginnings.” The 140-page book, released on Feb. 1, allows readers to enter the life and raw emotions Nieman felt after the loss of his wife, Rochelle Nieman.
The process of writing the book and detailing the struggles of grief, regret and loss took 10 years to complete.
“I’ve picked the book up and set it down several times,” Nieman said. “And it’s only been in the last couple of years, under the real encouragement of my children and my daughter-in-law that I put this into a book, because so many people are struggling. My hope is that by listening to my story and realizing that my healing and my restoration came not through something mystical or magical, but simply by reading certain portions of scripture and applying those portions then that (healing) can happen for anybody.”
Nieman hopes that those struggling with endings, whatever that ending may be, can take his lessons that he put down in writing, read them, and hopefully not struggle and wander like he did.
“We don’t handle endings well,” Nieman said. “I thought, well, maybe people could learn from me because I wasn’t ready for an ending.”
Rochelle Nieman died after a battle with ovarian cancer on Dec. 30, 2012. During her illness, Nieman said he only thought of her recovery – never her death. He refused to let his mind go there. When she died, he felt the need to keep going as if to make up for her no longer being there.
“I was going to be dad of the year, grandfather of the year, pastor of the year,” Nieman said. “I was going to be this sort of red cape guy because everybody told me your first year is the worst. Well, I got through the first year and I was like, wow, this is the worst? No, my (worst) year was the second year. And that’s when I really began to have lots of problems emotionally, mentally, physically. I started having panic attacks. I couldn’t sleep and would go days and maybe get two or three hours of sleep. I lost my appetite, and I was still working out.”
Nieman said during his second year he was emotionally exhausted dealing with the grief, guilt, regret and forgetfulness. Although he acknowledges it sounds illogical, he felt guilt and regret for not saving and protecting Rochelle from the cancer.
“I felt like I didn’t protect her, which makes no sense,” Nieman said. “It’s my job as her husband, so I should have protected her better. But you can’t protect people from cancer. There’s nothing you can do. Rochelle was super healthy, super into health foods, and worked out all the time. I don’t know. I don’t know why she got it.”
Nieman said his regret wasn’t for what they had but for what they were not going to share together as a family.
“My beautiful grandchildren would never know her,” Nieman said. “She talked about being a grandmother from the time we were in our 30s. She was always trying to talk our kids into getting pregnant sooner in their marriages, you know, she just wanted kids and grandkids and so did I, but she was pumped for it. And I regret that because she would have been a spectacular grandmother.”
However, Nieman said he never became angry at God.
“I have seen that happen to people and I decided several months in (into Rochelle’s illness) when she kept deteriorating that I wouldn’t ever let that happen to me,” Nieman said. “This is the way I reason, if I get angry at him, then who am I going to go to for healing? Who am I going to go to for hope in the future?”
After completing the book, he hesitated to have it published. He said his daughter Shannon Nieman, associate pastor at Abundant Living Faith Center, was the one who pushed him.
“Having watched firsthand as my father walked his journey to recovery after losing my mom, I knew his story would help so many people who have also experienced pain,” Shannon Nieman said. “As hard as losing my mom was, I believed that telling his story could bring something good from something tragic.”
In his book, Nieman presents examples and interpretations from the Bible in relation to loss, grieving, regret and a push to commit to new beginnings when an ending happens.
The ending of something, whether it be a death, business, relationship, project or anything else, is simply not the end, but rather the beginning, he emphasizes.
In each chapter Nieman points out that “it” – being life, relationships, jobs, or something else – may finish, but the individual going through the ending or the darkness, is not finished.
Nieman points out that in John 19:30, as Jesus is dying on the cross, he said, “It is finished,” not that he is finished.
“We must understand this about life, because ‘it’ is finished, you are not finished,” he writes in his book. “There is a big difference, as I said, between the end of an era or the end of an assignment and the completion of your destiny. The end of a relationship is not the end of your life. Understanding this truth when Rochelle passed always energized me.”
Throughout “Endings and Beginnings,” Nieman describes letting go of things that were his responsibility so that he could recover from the loss of his wife, and in turn, his church could grow.
“I am very proud of my dad for releasing this book,” said Jared Nieman, his son and lead pastor at Abundant Living Faith Center. “It was not easy for him to revisit those stories and memories, but I know this book is one of healing and peace. I encourage every reader to read it with an open heart to allow my dad’s story to inspire them.”
Nieman still misses and loves his wife and the life they had together, but that is the past and going back there will not help. Regret and bitterness will not help, he said.
“I still miss her; it’s been 10 years. We were together every day, literally every day except when I was out of town,” Nieman said. “We were together every day from the time I was 19 until I was 62. We worked together, we lived together, we raised our kids together, we built a church together.
“She was my life, we were attached and then she was gone. My hope is, by putting this little 140-page book in somebody’s hands, and by going over it and reading it, and listening to it, and then taking those principles and applying them to their life, that I’m going to plant some good seed and then that seed will spring and grow.”
