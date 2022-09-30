One of Downtown’s biggest events, and the Southwest’s largest public arts festival, returns in full form Oct. 7-9, just in time to celebrate its quinceñera.
In 2020, the event took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2021, the normally three-day event was scaled back to two days as events and other large gatherings slowly returned.
But this year, the city’s Museum and Cultural Affairs Department is ready to celebrate alongside the community with artists, art installations, vendors, food trucks, musicians and more, taking over the heart of Downtown for three days – all in commemoration of “15 years in the 915.”
This year’s lineup includes the annual sidewalk chalk art competition for student, emerging and showcase artists. It also features art installation’s the Cloud Swing by New Orleans artist Lindsay Glatz, the Austin Bike Zoo Butterflies, Intrude SM by Parer Studio and Fab Lab El Paso’s Chalk Bot.
Musical acts include El Paso’s Frontera Bugalu, Lavell Jones and others; DJs Girls to the Front, Birth Defects and Luisa; and headliners Sparta. The bands will perform Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
There will also be a food truck court, an arts and crafts market, and more.
What now attracts more than 40,000 people each year, wasn’t always an easy sell in 2008 when the first Chalk the Block took place as a one-day chalk art competition in Arts Festival Plaza.
Former El Pasoan Jay Kleburg first approached city officials about the festival after attending a similar chalk art event in San Antonio.
“At the time, there was a real focus on Downtown revitalization in El Paso,” said Kleburg, who lived in El Paso from 2004 to 2011 but still holds close ties to the city. “It seemed like it was going to take a number of years to create a vibrant atmosphere with the redevelopment of San Jacinto Plaza and the Mills Building. I started thinking about how we could bring people Downtown in a way that gives them an idea of what it can be in the future and get them used to coming to Downtown as a place for community engagement. I thought art would be a good way to do that, as well as making it free.”
Thankfully, Kleberg said, with some convincing and the help of MCAD and its director Ben Fyffe, Chalk the Block became a reality – if only on a small scale to start.
In 2008, Chalk the Block was a one-day summer event with about 20 artists creating their chalk masterpieces on hot concrete under the June sun. But Kleburg had a grander vision and he knew he couldn’t achieve it alone.
That’s when he brought in local radio host, business owner and music and arts lover Marina Monsisvais, and others, to help build out the festival.
The group made it a multi-day event spread throughout Downtown with installations from well-known artists from all over the world and a variety of food and entertainment.
“For me, it was a no-brainer,” Monsisvais said. “I could see the vision. It was a tough sell the first three or four years, but it took off and it has done exactly what we wanted it to do.”
The festival showcases the arts and artists in the region, while also showing how the arts can be an economic driver for Downtown, Monsisvais said.
It’s also provides local artists with an opportunity to showcase and sell their wares at one of the biggest art events of the year.
And for the bands, musicians and DJs, Chalk the Block provides a chance to perform in front of thousands of people.
The community gets to enjoy larger installations they previously would have only seen in other cities, all free, in Downtown El Paso.
Neither Monsisvais or Kleberg are directly involved with the festival’s planning or execution, making the festival’s 15th anniversary even more special for them.
Kleberg, who now resides in Austin and is running for the office of Texas land commissioner, said he visits El Paso frequently and tries to attend the festival every year.
Also, Monsisvais will perform on stage as a member of the DJ collective Girls to the Front.
“I was actively involved for the first 10 years,” Monsisvais said, “And then it was nice to let it go. We set out to make it its own thing and that the city should take it on and continue to grow it. Which they have done a great job at.”
Kleberg’s favorite memory is of the first large-scale art installations called the Hand of Man.
Hand of Man is an interactive sculpture by the American artist Christian Ristow.
It consists of a hydraulically controlled human hand and forearm, capable of lifting and crushing a car, and is operated using a glove that spectators can use to control.
“I remember watching a 12-year-old girl put her hand in the glove and operate this giant machine,” Kleberg said. “And just watching her pick up a car 10 feet in the air and drop it. It was pretty cool.”
Looking back, Kleberg said he’s proud and appreciative of the friendships and partnerships that have been built through the festival.
“I have an affection for the kind of community that El Paso and Juarez represent – the feeling that we’re in this together,” Kleberg said.
