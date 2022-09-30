One of Downtown’s biggest events, and the Southwest’s largest public arts festival, returns in full form Oct. 7-9, just in time to celebrate its quinceñera.

Chalk the Block returns

Chalk the Block, one of Downtown El Paso’s biggest events and the Southwest’s largest public arts festival, returns Oct. 7-9, to celebrate its quinceñera.
Chalk the Block 2022

The city’s Museum and Cultural Affairs Department is ready to celebrate alongside the community with artists, art installations, vendors, food trucks, musicians and more, taking over the heart of Downtown for three days – all in commemoration of “15 years in the 915.”
Chalk the Block entertainment

There will also be entertainers, a food truck court, an arts and crafts market, and more.
