July4th.2.jpg

The 45th Annual El Paso Del Norte Lions Club Lions 4th of July People’s Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on July 4 at Hanks High School.

 Photo by Cosima Rangel

The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and many El Pasoans are gearing up to celebrate America’s birthday.

July4.3.jpeg

The Rotary Club of West El Paso’s annual Independence Day Parade will start at 9 a.m. on July 4 at Western Hills Methodist Church on Thunderbird.
July4th1.jpg

The El Paso Chihuahuas and GECU will have a firework display at Southwest University Park on July 4.
July4th4.jpeg

Platinum-selling country artist Randy Houser will headline a free concert at the Las Cruces Fourth of July Celebration at the Pat and Lou Sisbarro Community Park in Las Cruces
