The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and many El Pasoans are gearing up to celebrate America’s birthday.
Celebrate Independence Day at some of the most fun and diverse events happening around the area.
Here is a list of places to watch dazzling firework displays, attend Fourth of July parades and other Independence Day festivities:
PARADES
45th Annual El Paso Del Norte Lions Club Lions Fourth of July People’s Parade
Don’t miss a great chance to enjoy the People’s Parade hosted by the El Paso De Norte Lions Club. The parade starts at 9 a.m. on July 4 at Hanks High School and goes along Montwood to Yarbrough up to Album Park. The parade includes floats, marching units, antique cars, horses and bicycles. Free entries
Information: www.facebook.com/El-Paso-Del-Norte-Lions-Club.
25th annual Rotary Club of West El Paso’s Independence Day Parade
The West Side Independence Day Parade is at 9 a.m., July 4. The parade begins at Western Hills Methodist Church on Thunderbird, turns left on Shadow Mountain, turns right on Mesa and right on Champions Place. The parade ends at Champions Place and Cloudview.
Information: july4parade.com
Electric Light Parade
The annual Electric Light Parade lights up the streets at 9 p.m. July 3 in Las Cruces. The parade begins at Apodaca Park, 801 E. Madrid, travels south on Solano Avenue, east on Hadley Avenue, and ends at the Maag Softball Complex.
This beautiful spectacle brings the surrounding community together to watch creatively decorated floats, covered in hundreds of twinkling lights, brighten up the night under starry skies.
FIREWORKS DISPLAYS
GECU Celebration
Join the El Paso Chihuahuas and GECU at Southwest University Park for a night of Independence Day celebration, including a specialty jersey auction and fireworks display as the Chihuahuas play the Las Vegas Aviators.
The fireworks begin immediately after the game on July 4. Game begin at 6:35 p.m. Tickets begin at $26.
Information: https://www.milb.com/el-paso
Celebration at Ascarate Park
The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department organizes an entertaining celebration at Ascarate Park for people of all ages. With the kick-off at 3 p.m., July 4, the event includes food, swimming, and a fireworks display at 9:20 pm. Parking is $5 per vehicle with no admission fee for walking on-site.
Pop Goes The Fort
Join the El Paso Symphony Orchestra for a free concert celebrating America’s Independence on July 4 at Biggs Park, 11388 Sergeant Major. EPSO conductor Bohuslav Rattay will lead the El Paso Symphony in a patriotic and pops concert featuring USO Show Troupe in a salute to the brave men and women of Fort Bliss and all those who served to protect our country. El Paso Opera’s Annie Pennies and Antonio Motta will also perform.
Biggs Park will open at 4:30 p.m. and the festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a Cannon “Salute to the Union.”
Concert begins at 7 p.m. and the evening culminates with a spectacular fireworks display.
Drivers must present a valid ID for access to Biggs Park through Biggs gate. Lawn chairs and coolers are welcome. Pets, alcohol and glass containers are prohibited. Food and beer is available for purchase.
Information: www.epso.org/event/pop-goes-the-fort-2.
Abundant Living Faith Center
Abundant Living Faith Center will have its annual fireworks shows at 9 p.m. July 4 at both its locations, 1000 Valley Crest Drive on the East Side and 7100 N. Desert Blvd. on the West Side.
Information: www.alfc.com.
Wet ’n’ Wild
The water park at 8804 S. Desert will have its display at 9 p.m. on July 4. Park rides will be open until 8 p.m. Fireworks viewing is free to the public from the park’s parking lot.
Information: wetnwildwaterworld.com or 915-886-2222
Western Playland Amusement Park
Western Playland at 1249 Futurity in Sunland Park, N.M., will have its annual fireworks celebration at 9:30 p.m. on July 4. Park opens at 6 p.m.
Information: westernplayland.com or 575-589-3410.
OTHER ACTIVITIES
Up and Running 4th of July 5K
Up and Running will have its 15th annual 4th of July 5K at 7:04 a.m. starting at the store, 3233 N. Mesa, Suite 205. $25 to $30.
Information: runsignup.com/Race/TX/ElPaso/UpandRunning4thofJuly5K
Ardovino’s Desert Crossing’s Fourth of July Barbecue and Desert Nights Market
Ardovino’s Desert Crossing Market will have a special July Fourth Market from 6 to 10 p.m. July 4 at 1 Ardovino Drive, Sunland Park, N.M.
Shoppers will find a selection of organic and pesticide-free produce, beef, pork, lamb and goat, fresh baked breads and salsas. The market is also filled with artists and like-minded vendors. There will also be Yoga Under the Stars sessions with music by Julio Ortiz from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Information: 575-589-0653 ext. 1 or www.facebook.com/FarmersMarketAtADC.
La Vina Winery Fourth of July Picnic
Enjoy wine, wine margaritas or soft drinks from noon to 7 p.m., July 3-4 at La Vina Winery, 4201 N.M. Highway 28. Musical entertainment will be provided, as well as croquet, badminton, and a water slide. Tents, tables, and chairs will be provided, but patrons are welcome to bring their own food and chairs. No coolers or pets. Food trucks will be available. $10 or $5 for active military (includes a glass of wine). Under 21 will be admitted free.
Information: lavinawinery.com.
Country artist Randy Houser at Las Cruces Fourth of July Celebration
Platinum-selling country artist Randy Houser will headline a free concert at the Las Cruces Fourth of July Celebration at the Pat and Lou Sisbarro Community Park, 3205 Arrowhead, on the NMSU campus. The opening act will be Las Cruces country singer Chris Baker.
Gates open at 4 p.m. Food vendors will be on site. No grilling, personal fireworks, alcohol, RVs, or overnight parking will be allowed.
The concert will begin at 6 p.m. July 4th followed by the annual fireworks display.
Information: 575-541-2454 or lascruces.gov/2163/Fourth-of-July-Celebration
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.