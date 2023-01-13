In the late 2000s, Justin Gibson was the bass player and backup vocalist for a local metal band called Nausica.
The band was relatively successful, releasing a CD and even played the Ernie Ball stage at the 2009 Warped Tour stop in Las Cruces.
He enjoyed creating music and performing, but there was something missing.
“One of the problems that I’ve always had with music was that it was intangible, you couldn’t touch it, you couldn’t interact with it,” Gibson said. “The objective quality of it was indiscernible.”
This notion would bother him until he turned 26 when he was diagnosed with Asperger’s autism.
“Once I got the diagnosis, it was a very formative moment for me; everything started to make sense. It was very validating for me,” he said. “Looking back at it, it’s like, ‘duh, Justin, that’s subjective, that’s art, that’s something else.’”
Also at the time, he found joy and comfort in Rogue Hazelnut Brown Ale.
“That was my favorite beer at the time, but it was $6 a bottle,” he said. “I was a poor college kid so there was no way I could afford it.”
So he went on the Internet, typed in “how to make your own beer” and found a homebrew starter kit. From then on, he was hooked.
From that point, eight years ago, he dedicated his adult life to beer.
“Beer is what broke up the band,” he said while sitting in the restaurant area of Aurellia’s Bottle Shop & Brewhouse, which he owns. “I found a passion in beer, and it ripped me away from music.”
Aurellia’s Bottle Shop & Brewhouse opened in 2019. They recently began canning their products for distribution at El Paso stores.
It is the first local brewery to have its beers available in various El Paso grocery stores in more than 65 years.
“It’s amazing to see how far Aurellia’s has come since 2019,” said Lisa Peisen, part owner and general manager of L&F Distributors West. “What Justin has been able to accomplish in such a short period is truly inspirational, but bittersweet — no other local brewery has done this in El Paso in the last 67 years.”
L&F has been distributing Aurellia’s beers since December 2022. They are available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans at local grocery and specialty stores throughout El Paso including Specs, Total Wine, Western Beverages, Vista Market and Barrel House.
“Being the first to can is a big deal for us,” Gibson said. “We saw the hanging fruit. We looked at Austin, where 48 percent of beer consumed in Austin is brewed in Austin. El Paso is not even at half a percent; the market is here so we decided to go for it.”
Aurellia’s beer includes Golden Age Helles Lager, Local Wheat Hefeweizen, Futures German Style Pilsner and Baseline IPA.
“My dream is to go into a local supermarket and see a wide selection of local beer that I can purchase, that’s what I want,” he said. “With each beer that is canned and put on the shelf, we are building a culture around the idea of local beer.”
He said El Pasoans are paying attention to local products.
“It’s validating the momentum that we’ve been experiencing as a beer cultural in El Paso,” Gibson said. “We are here now. We are making beer for you. It’s by El Paso for El Paso. It’s cool that we are producing world-class beer and if you want it, you have to come to El Paso for it.”
Canning is done twice a week at the Aurellia’s. Soon, with the addition of two more brewing tanks, Gibson said they will be able to can three times a week. In November and December, they produced more than 10,000. The goal for 2023 is 100,000 cans.
“I want to see more breweries enter the market,” he said. “We can’t do this alone, we all have to work together. We have a common enemy and that’s big beer. This is the small restaurant fight against McDonalds and Chick-fil-A. This is our struggle; we need to own it together.
Jonathan Barraza, the brew master at Aurellia’s, sees a future in El Paso which is why he left a similar position at Independence Brewing Company in Austin to return home and work with Gibson.
“We have been friends for a while, and we started talking elevating the beer culture in my hometown and getting some good beer out to people so I decided to move back,” said Barraza, who worked at Independence for close to four years. As far as enthusiasm and products, we are pretty close to what’s happening in Austin. We are right there with any major city. El Pasoans are willing to try different things.”
Gibson laughs as he recalls the early stages of his beer-making career.
“The first five batches of beer were undrinkable,” he said. “But my friends were very supportive and the beer still got them drunk so whatever.”
More than anything, he was fascinated with the tangibility of the beer-making process.
“With music, you can’t touch it, you can’t interact with it, you can’t quantify if it’s a good or bad song, but with beer you can touch it, you can interact with it and there are structures, there are guidelines, there are style guidelines for what a good beer should be,” he said. “That fascinated my autistic brain.”
Gibson went “all in” on his newly found love. He began waiting tables, bartending and even worked briefly at L&F Distributors to get a complete, well-rounded understanding of what needed to be.
“Every time I discovered something new about beer, it sunk me in further,” he said. “I became empowered by the idea that we were in a city that didn’t have breweries and we’re in a city that loved beer. We are the largest consumer of Bud Light, per capita, in the world. We are very big beer city but, it wasn’t craft beer.”
For now, Gibson are Barraza will continue moving full steam ahead, helping to establish El Paso breweries as a destination for beer connoisseur.
“I’ve always said I never want to be outside of El Paso,” Gibson said. “Why would I leave? I want to invest in this city in the way it’s invested in me. I want El Paso to have a vibrate beer culture. I’m less interested in the growth of Aurellia’s and more interested in the growth of local beer. This is hard job but you do it because you love it, even if it doesn’t love you back.”
To prove that point, Gibson said he would never sell his beer outside of El Paso.
“We will never be outside of El Paso,” he said. “There is a brewery in Austin called Austin Beerworks, they make 320,000 barrels of beer a year. We make 600 a year, they are huge, 40 to 50 times bigger than we are. All their beer is sold in Austin, they do not go outside of Austin. If you want it, you fly to Austin and ship it back. That’s what I want for us.”
