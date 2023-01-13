Aurellias Bottle shop and brewhouse

Aurellia’s plans on producing 100,000 cans of beer in 2023.

 Photo by Cosima Rangel

In the late 2000s, Justin Gibson was the bass player and backup vocalist for a local metal band called Nausica.

Justin gibson and victor bueno

Justin Gibson, right, owner of Aurellia’s, and assistant brew master Victor Bueno.
Aurellias Bottle shop and brewhouse

Aurellia’s brew master Jonathan Barraza sees potential in El Paso’s craft beer market.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.