The 2022-2023 Broadway in El Paso season has something for everyone.
From the classics “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Cats” to newer shows like “Dear Evan Hansen” and “On Your Feet,” the season appears to be special.
Sandwiched between these smash hits are the always enjoyable “Hairspray” on Oct. 4 and 5 and a two-week run of the blockbuster “Hamilton” in July 2023.
“I’m a huge Broadway fan so this is probably the most favorite part of my job,” said Lauren Falco, advertising and marketing manager for El Paso Live. “We are very excited to have ‘Hamilton,’ it’s their first time in El Paso and it’s a huge part making sure we are coming back with a vengeance.”
After going dark in 2020-2021 due to COVID and returning with a modest season in 2021-2022, Broadway in El Paso returns with six shows.
“Coming off of COVID, a lot of tours were still not traveling so it was a fairly small season,” Falco said. “We had a couple of shows that held over from the 2019-2020 season that got pushed into 2021, and we had a few shows that were part of our regular season. It was still a great season with a lot of great hits, but it was smaller. We didn’t have long weeks of shows.”
“Dear Evan Hansen” will perform eight shows from March 28 to April 2 and “Hamilton” will have 16 shows from July 5 to July 16.
“We always teetered around four of five shows per season,” she said. “Last season we didn’t have long-standing shows that were here for one or two weeks; there were more like two or three shows, so this is our bounce back year.”
Flaco said El Pasoans are more than ready to return to the theater.
“We made the season announcement in July, about a year out from when ‘Hamilton’ was going to be here, which was very exciting for us,” she said. “We were very happy that people were interested in subscribing this year and becoming part of our normal Broadway subscription packages and offering those opportunities to guarantee your seat to ‘Hamilton.’ Even through there are two weeks of performances, we are assuming it’s going to be very popular next year.”
Season subscription packages for the six shows is closed. There will be some ticket opportunities coming up for smaller subscription packages.
Although subscription packages are closed, tickets for all shows will be available a month or two prior to the opening of the respective show.
“There will be plenty of opportunities for tickets for all of our shows, including ‘Hamilton,’” Flaco said. “But you won’t see individual tickets for ‘Hamilton’ until next year.”
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.